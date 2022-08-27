    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Bitcoin dips below $20,000 — nearly 60% down from its year high

    Bitcoin dips below $20,000 — nearly 60% down from its year high

    Bitcoin dips below $20,000 — nearly 60% down from its year high
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Bitcoin is down 58.7 percent from the year's high of $48,234 hit on March 28. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, meanwhile dipped 2.76 percent to $1,467.2, losing $41.60 from its previous close.

    Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60 percent from its year high. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5 percent at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close.
    It is down 58.7 percent from the year's high of $48,234 hit on March 28. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, meanwhile dipped 2.76 percent to $1,467.2, losing $41.60 from its previous close.
    Bitcoin's fall comes after a weak day on Friday for the currency, which fell as Wall Street slumped with all three benchmarks ending more than 3% lower.
    The weakness in risk assets came after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell cautioned against expecting a swift end to its rate tightening. The Fed's actions on interest rates has caused some investors to forecast more pain for equities.
    Bitcoin was last below $20,000 in mid-July.
     

    Tags

    bitcoinCryptocurrencyEthereum

    Next Article

    A look at the founders of Ethereum and where they are now

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng