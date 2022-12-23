Bitcoin looks poised for take-off in 2023 — here’s why

Several factors point to a Bitcoin resurgence in 2023. Listed are some of these indicators and why they paint a positive picture for BTC in the new year.

It’s been a terrible year for Bitcoin. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has lost nearly 65 percent of its valuation since the start of 2022. This has sent the market reeling, with more than 50 percent of BTC investors currently at a loss. However, several factors point to a Bitcoin resurgence in 2023. Tag along as we go through some of these indicators and understand why they paint a positive picture for BTC in the new year.

Institutional investors and blue-chip companies are eyeing Bitcoin

It must be noted that institutional investors are betting big on Bitcoin. The co-founder of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, has been extremely bullish on Bitcoin. His firm owns almost 0.62 percent of the total Bitcoin supply, which is roughly 130,000 BTC out of the 19 million currently in circulation.

Saylor is unfazed about the bear market, and he believes that Bitcoin will deliver in the long term. According to a recent survey conducted by the finance giant Fidelity Management, out of 1,052 asset management companies across Europe, North America, and Asia, 58 percent purchased bitcoins in the first half of the year and 74 percent are planning to accumulate more in the near future.

Even top blue-chip companies like BlackRock, Google’s parent company Alphabet, and MasterCard are investing in Bitcoin to offer their customers crypto payment and investment services. This sort of institutional backing can send Bitcoin prices rallying in 2023.

The four-year Bitcoin cycle

Historically, it has been proven that Bitcoin bull runs generally occur over a four-year market cycle. This cycle includes four distinct stages where the first stage is an accumulation of BTC, followed by an uptrend, then selling or distribution of the crypto, and ending with a downtrend. Some experts are suggesting that 2023 could be the beginning of the accumulation phase. Also, the fact that the next Bitcoin is slated for 2024 supports this notion.

Historically, halving usually results in a price increase. Therefore, investors could start accumulating Bitcoin before the halving to enjoy better gains. This could result in a price increase in 2023.

The US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates throughout 2022 to combat the growing inflation rates. However, these rising interest rates have hindered investments in the traditional stock market and the crypto market.

Fortunately, these hikes have paid dividends as the rate of inflation in the US fell to 7.1 percent in November, its lowest level since 2021. Keeping this in mind, the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, hinted at lowering the interest rates in 2023. In fact, in the first meeting after inflation decreased, the Fed proposed an interest rate hike of 0.50 basis points, a reduction from the previous four hikes of 0.75 basis points.

If inflation continues to decrease, we could see even lower interest rate hikes, and perhaps none at all in 2023. This will be a huge relief for investors and encourage them to invest in assets like Bitcoin, which will help the prices to go up eventually.

Retail investors reach an all-time high

Bitcoin supply owned by retail investors has reached an all-time high, according to data from blockchain research firm, Glassnode. Roughly 17 percent of Bitcoin’s circulating supply is currently owned by retail investors, i.e., wallets with less than 10 BTC. Another research firm, IntoTheBlock, stated that nearly 70 percent of Bitcoin’s supply hasn’t moved for at least a year. Together, these findings indicate that investor confidence is high and this could lay the base for a bull run in 2023.

Inflection point

As mentioned earlier, around 50 percent of all Bitcoin holders are currently at a loss. However, this isn’t necessarily all bad. Several experts suggest that this could be a macro bottom, and the only way to go from here is up. Historical data supports this notion, with price hikes usually occurring after a majority of BTC holders end up in the red. In fact, the last bear run bottomed out after 53 percent of Bitcoin investors ended up underwater. Therefore, this could serve as a key inflation point for Bitcoin and provides hopes of a boom in 2023.

Conclusion

Bitcoin was once considered to be ‘digital gold’ and the cryptocurrency provided generous returns over 2020 and 2021, even during the coronavirus pandemic. However, this year has been extremely rough and it has dragged the entire crypto industry through the mud. Fortunately, several indicators point to better things to come in 2023. But until then, all we can do is wait and watch.