Bitcoin and other coins drop after SEC goes after crypto staking — all you need to know

Crypto investors woke up to massive drops across the board this morning.

Bitcoin has fallen nearly 4 percent in the last few hours, dropping from $22,767 late last night to $21,860 at the time of writing. Ethereum followed suit, slipping from a high of $1,642 the previous night to a low of $1,537 today; that translates to a 6 percent drop in a matter of hours.

Other coins in the top 10 list by market capitalisation have not fared any better. Over the last 24 hours, Cardano is down 5.40 percent, Dogecoin has lost 5.57 percent and Solana plummeted nearly 7 percent. This sudden drop has sent markets into a tizzy with most coins in the top 100 flashing red and the global market cap shrinking by nearly 3 percent since the same time yesterday.

But what has caused crypto prices to plummet?

According to several reports, the sudden drop can be attributed to the SEC’s ruling against Kraken and its staking services. Last night, the regulatory body hit Kraken with a $30 million fine for breaking securities laws. According to the Chair of the SEC, Garry Gensler, Kraken, the third-largest crypto exchange in the world failed to register a staking-as-a-service program and provide investors with appropriate safety measures. Therefore, besides paying the fine, Kraken was also forced to shutter its staking services until further notice.

“Today @SECGov charged Kraken for the unregistered offer & sale of securities thru its staking-as-a-service program,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a tweet.

The news sent alarm bells ringing, especially with staking-as-a-service gaining immense popularity over the last few months. Moreover, along with the action against Kraken, the SEC also warned other platforms providing this service in the U.S. “Today’s action should make clear to the marketplace that staking-as-a-service providers must register and provide full, fair, and truthful disclosure and investor protection,” Gensler added in his statement.

The SEC seems to be coming down hard on the cryptosphere after the FTX collapse. Just a few weeks back, the regulatory body slapped crypto exchanges Genesis and Gemini with charges for offering unregistered securities.

Now, it seems like the SEC is going after crypto firms in general. “Whether it’s through staking-as-a-service, lending, or other means, crypto intermediaries must provide the proper disclosures & safeguards required by our laws,” said Gensler in a tweet late last night. Kraken did not admit or refute the charges but said they would continue to offer staking services to customers outside the US.

“Starting today, Kraken will automatically unstake all U.S. client assets enrolled in the on-chain staking program.

Kraken is the fourth-largest crypto exchange in the world and has been providing crypto trading services to customers in the U.S. for over 12 years now. The platform also provides staking solutions for several proof-of-stake networks, with returns of up to 24 percent on some tokens. Therefore, the SEC’s latest announcement is bound to hurt the exchange in a big way.

Moreover, it could also serve as a sign of things to come, with the SEC indicating its intent to crack down on other platforms and tokens in the future.

