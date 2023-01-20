A mobile gaming app that rewards you with Bitcoin for playing chess – all you need to know

Bitcoin Chess a project by Zebedee, a mobile payment firm and Viker, a renowned mobile gaming studio. The platform allows players to earn small amounts of Bitcoin while playing the age-old game of chess. Players will be rewarded with satoshis (sats) for playing and winning games.

Play-to-earn (P2E) projects have shot to popularity over the last couple of years. These platforms reward users with cryptocurrency, simply for having fun and playing games. And the more you play, the more you earn.

Until now, most of these platforms would develop advanced games with complex revenue models. As such, users would have to get a hang of the game before fully understanding its earning potential. Also, many of these platforms are only popular within crypto circles, thereby inhibiting the potential of P2E platforms.

Several platforms have noticed this issue and are looking to integrate P2E with more traditional, mainstream games. One such project is offering users crypto rewards for playing chess. Tag along as we tell you more about this platform and how it could lead to mass adoption of the P2E model and cryptocurrency in general.

Bitcoin Chess: What is it?

Bitcoin Chess a project by Zebedee, a mobile payment firm and Viker, a renowned mobile gaming studio. The platform allows players to earn small amounts of Bitcoin while playing the age-old game of chess. Players will be rewarded with satoshis (sats) for playing and winning games.

A satoshi is the smallest unit of Bitcoin. It is equal to 0.00000001 BTC, which is worth around $0.00021. Therefore, the earning potential is limited to a few cents every session. However, even these tiny rewards will go a long way in making the game more interesting. Users can stack up sats and redeem them for fiat currency through the Zebedee payment interface.

According to the creators of the game, these satoshi rewards will be taken from the game’s overall revenue. “These are not large amounts of money, with players earning a few cents per session, which is what makes the concept sustainable,” said Zebedee in its press release.

Sure, the rewards are small, but it ensures that players are interested in the game, and not only the earnings. Moreover, since chess has such a global audience, the platform could reach users who are not yet aware of crypto. This could help boost awareness and adoption of cryptocurrencies and P2E platforms.

This is not the first P2E offering by the two firms

Along with Bitcoin Chess, the two firms also introduced Bitcoin Scratch. This is a simple game where players receive packs of scratch cards. If the scratch card contains matching symbols, the player can claim a Bitcoin reward, which is again in satoshis. Here, the player can earn up to 250 sats in one game.

Before Bitcoin Chess and Bitcoin Scratch, the two firms also created P2E versions of Sudoku and Solitaire. And back in 2021, Zebedee also created servers on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, where winners would receive Bitcoin rewards.

Conclusion

P2E being integrated into traditional games might seem like a step backwards. However, these games have a much larger player base, some of whom have little to no experience with crypto. Therefore, integrating P2E with classic games could bring thousands of new users into the crypto fold. Moreover, as more users come into the platform, it creates more revenue for game creators, resulting in a win-win situation for all.