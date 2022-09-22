Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin below $19,000, Ethereum slips below $1,300

By Asmita Pant

Mini The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.2 percent to $18,594.4. Its market value stood at $354.9 billion. The trade volume was at $47.4 billion.

Major cryptocurrencies extended losses on Thursday. Bitcoin remained below $19,000, while Ethereum slipped below $1,300. The global crypto market cap stood at $901.42 billion, with a volume of $89.73 billion in the past 24 hours.

The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.2 percent to $18,594.4. Its market value stood at $354.9 billion. The trade volume was at $47.4 billion.

The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 6.1 percent to $1,258.9 with a market capitalisation of $153.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $21.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 3.2 percent down with a market capitalisation of $7.6 billion. Shiba Inu was trading 1.1 percent higher while Solana fell 2.6 percent to almost $31 billion.