Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin below $19,000, Ethereum slips below $1,300

The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.2 percent to $18,594.4. Its market value stood at $354.9 billion. The trade volume was at $47.4 billion.
Major cryptocurrencies extended losses on Thursday. Bitcoin remained below $19,000, while Ethereum slipped below $1,300. The global crypto market cap stood at $901.42 billion, with a volume of $89.73 billion in the past 24 hours.
The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 6.1 percent to $1,258.9 with a market capitalisation of $153.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $21.1 billion in the last 24 hours.
Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 3.2 percent down with a market capitalisation of $7.6 billion. Shiba Inu was trading 1.1 percent higher while Solana fell 2.6 percent to almost $31 billion.
On the domestic front, Indian equity indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — is expected to make a gap-down start on Thursday.
