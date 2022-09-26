    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Cryptocurrencies fall mirroring negative cues across global markets

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $18,905.7. Its market value stood at $362.2 billion. The trade volume was at $47.4 billion.

    Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday with Bitcoin again slipping below $19,000. The global crypto market cap stood at almost $927.4 billion, with a volume of $53.5 billion in the past 24 hours.
    The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $18,905.7. Its market value stood at $362.2 billion. The trade volume was at $47.4 billion. The token has fallen 2.9 percent in the last seven days.
    The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.2 percent to $1,306 with a market capitalisation of $159.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12.7 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has slumped 2.9 percent in the last seven days.
    Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 1.3 percent down with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. Shiba Inu was trading 2.4 percent lower while Solana fell 2.8 percent to almost $32.7 billion.
    The dollar index — which measures the US currency against six peers other than the rupee — touched a fresh 20-year high of 114.4. The dollar index was up 0.4 percent at 113.4 on the last count.
    On the domestic front, Indian equity indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to make a gap-down start on Friday tracing losses across major global markets.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Tags

    bitcoincryptoCryptocurrenciesDogecoinEthereumShiba InuSolana

