Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, surged to a three-month high on Sunday and Monday despite a major Ethereum upgrade and uncertainty over crypto taxation rules in the US infrastructure plan.

The coin gained as much as 5 percent to touch $46,000 Monday--its highest level since May 18. The rally cooled a bit Tuesday as the coin traded at $45,494 -- up 4.60 percent in the last 24 hours. It has surged nearly 20 percent in the last seven days.

Ether also crossed the $3,000-level, gaining for the seventh session after the Ethereum's London upgrade aimed to reduce the pace of growth in coins. Ether has surged over 25 percent in the last seven days. It is currently trading almost 7 percent higher at $3,114.

Meanwhile, altcoins--the alternative coins that follow Bitcoin--also gained during the rally, with Dogecoin surging 7 percent in the last 24 hours. It has risen nearly 30 percent in the past week, even as it remained far away from touching $1.

Uniswap, another altcoin, has surged 13 percent in the last 24 hours, with the coin rising over 40 percent in the last seven days.

Also Read | Explained: How does crypto coin burning work

Why are prices rallying?

Cryptocurrencies are showing signs of revival after pulling back from record highs of $65,000 in mid-April on the backs of China's crackdown on the crypto industry and Elon Musk's comments on bitcoin's energy consumption.

However, according to technical analysts, the coin is seen to approach its 50-day moving average--a position the coin has reportedly avoided since May 26.

But the coins are rallying despite a looming uncertainty created by the US infrastructure bill. The bill includes a crypto-specific provision that would raise $28 billion for the package. The US Congress considers the provision so important that it held up the entire bill.

And analysts believe this is what's driving the rally. They believe marketmen are learning the importance of crypto markets and are increasingly allocating again.

"Crypto is so important that it made into the infrastructure bill and senators are debating crypto provisions before passing the bill," that's how important cryptos have become, Gabor Gurbacs of VanEck, a global fund manager, told CNBC.

The bill is making its way through Congress, and senators are proposing amendments to address the tax collection reporting requirements related to crypto assets and transactions.

The bill is hinged on one point though, the definition of the term 'broker'. The provision would define 'broker' as a person who provides a service "effectuation transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person." However, it has been challenged by market participants as this definition could also include non-custodial companies like decentralised exchanges and miners.

The bill is not introducing a tax, rather it is increasing reporting rules.

It is partly held up because removing decentralised exchanges and miners would mean changing the amount they can contribute to the bill. This could impact the rest of the bill, forcing Senators to find new ways of funding the important package.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill has been touted as important and a priority by US President Joe Biden. It would send funds to public transit, bridges, electric vehicle infrastructure, tunnels, and other infrastructure projects.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, a crypto exchange told CNBC that "markets are probably, at least in part, reacting to the fact that crypto's getting serious consideration and has a growing number of allies on Capitol Hill."

Also Read | CoinDCX becomes India’s first crypto exchange to hit unicorn status

The senators in the US are hoping to fund the $1 trillion infrastructure bill via extra revenue that taxing crypto-assets can make. On Sunday night, the Senate delayed the vote to allow more time to debate the competing amendments to the tax provisions.

The amendment was again blocked Monday afternoon. This occurred hours after America's Treasury Department said it would not oppose the proposal in the infrastructure bill that limits to increase federal regulation of cryptos.

Since the infrastructure bill was introduced, we have seen a large pro-crypto stance, he said.

Over the weekend, over 35,000 bitcoin investors called lawmakers and beefed up lobbying efforts. Some lawmakers even emerged as defenders of cryptos. They asked their social media followers to call their senators and urge them to take up a do-no-harm approach to the bill's crypto tax provision.

"It's one of these things where, even if it loses in this particular amendment, a lot of senators have ended up taking crypto stances that never said anything before publicly. It's showing there's a much bigger presence in Washington of cryptocurrency interest than people expected going into that," he said.

Senator Cynthia Lummis from Wyoming, a crypto advocate, said we have found people in Congress who were unfamiliar with and want to learn more about cryptos.

On Monday, Senators introduced an amendment to exclude crypto transaction validators from the definition of broker. However, the Senate did not adopt the compromise on Tuesday after a lone Senator rejected it.

Also Read | Crypto exchange Poloniex agrees to pay $10.4 million to settle US SEC charges