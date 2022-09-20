Homecryptocurrency news

Cryptocurrencies today: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethererum climbs 4.6%

By Asmita Pant

The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 3.6 percent to $19,449.5. Its market value stood at $372.7 billion. The trade volume was at $39.6 billion. 

Major cryptocurrencies extended gains on Tuesday. Bitcoin held its ground above $19,000, while Ethereum remained below $1,400. The global crypto market cap stood at $939.08 billion, with a volume of $77.29 billion in the past 24 hours.
The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 4.6 percent to $1,362.4 with a market capitalisation of $167.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $17.7 billion in the last 24 hours.
Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 3.3 percent up with a market capitalisation of $7.7 billion. Shiba Inu was trading 2.6 percent higher while Solana climbed 5.4 percent to $32.4 billion.
On the domestic front, Indian equity indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to make a gap-up start amid gains in other Asian markets.
