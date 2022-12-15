What’s going on at Binance — withdrawals spike, CZ warns of bumpy road ahead

With the $5 million hack earlier this month, and later several experts poking holes in Binance's recently launched proof-of-reserves audit, It seems there's more trouble on the horizon for the exchange as customer withdrawals have spiked over the last couple of days, and its CEO CZ has warned employees of hard times ahead.

Binance seemed to be pulling through the FTX fiasco pretty much unphased. While SBF's dominoes were tumbling, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) quickly introduced the proof-of-reserve and industry recovery fund.

This created a notion that the exchange was financially sound and everything was hunky-dory.

However, over the last few weeks, cracks have begun to appear, and it seems everything is not as rosy as we imagined at the world's largest crypto exchange.

For starters, the Binance ecosystem was the victim of a $5 million hack on December 2, the second such incident in little over two months. Moreover, there could be legal trouble headed CZ's way after US federal prosecutors could file charges over a money laundering probe from 2018.

Finally, several experts have poked holes in Binance's recently launched proof-of-reserves audit. A former regulator at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), John Reed Stark, said that Binance's PoR report is how he defines a "red flag."

Now, it seems there's more trouble on the horizon for Binance as customer withdrawals have spiked over the last couple of days, and CZ warned employees of hard times ahead. Tag along to know more.

On Wednesday, December 13, crypto analytics firm, Nansen, revealed large outflows on Binance between December 5 and December 12, with the latter seeing the highest single-day withdrawals since June this year.

According to Nansen data, over $8.7 billion left the exchange's international arm in the seven days leading up to December 12, with only $5.1 billion coming into the exchange during the same period. This adds up to a net outflow of nearly $3.7 billion. However, the highest withdrawals were seen on Tuesday, with $1.9 billion leaving the exchange over a 24-hour period.

These outflows dwarf those at other exchanges. For instance, during the same period, Coinbase, the second-largest crypto exchange behind Binance, saw a net outflow of roughly $574 million from its main exchange and $248 million from its custody service. Moreover, Nansen’s data pertains solely to Binance's Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens, which comprise 63 percent of the platform's portfolio.

On the same day, Binance also halted withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin, citing a so-called "token swap" issue. According to the announcement tweet from CZ, Binance could not convert funds as the liquidity provider for the swap— a New York City bank – was closed during that time.

On the back of these developments, CZ circulated an internal memo in which he warned employees of difficult times in the next few months. However, he also provided some reassurance, saying that the exchange was built to last."While we expect the next several months to be bumpy, we will get past this challenging period – and we'll be stronger for having been through it," CZ said in the memo, which was reported by Bloomberg and verified by CoinDesk.

A few hours after news of the memo broke, CZ hosted a Twitter Spaces interview and began to play down the withdrawals and the issues faced by Binance. Despite the massive withdrawals, CZ claimed that it was BAU at Binance and that FUD from SBF's arrest was driving outflows. "With Sam Bankman Fried's arrest, I think people generalise. So if you get hurt by one bank, you're gonna think all the other banks are bad," he said.

However, several experts believe the massive outflows are a result of customers choosing to self-custody after being spooked by criticism of the exchange's PoR audit report. And strangely enough, CZ came out against self-custody in his Twitter Spaces.

"Holding your own crypto in your wallet is not risk-free; I actually think more people lose money when they're holding on their own than on a centralised exchange," he said. This can be seen as a move to coerce investors to keep their funds on the exchange instead of squirrelling them away to cold storage.

Yesterday, CZ took to Twitter to reassure users once again. "Things seem to have stabilised. Yesterday was not the highest withdrawals we processed, not even top 5. We processed more during LUNA or FTX crashes. Now deposits are coming back in," he said.

In the end, CZ referred to the mass withdrawals as a FUD-induced stress test. He also stated that exchanges should regularly undergo such withdrawal stress tests to ascertain how they can handle such situations. And after just throwing shade on self-custody, CZ pushed Binance's own self-custody solution, Trust Wallet, as a viable option for investors. "FUD brought "stress test", which in turn helps to build the credibility for exchanges that pass the test. If you want to hold your own coins, feel free to use @TrustWallet. Please keep your private keys safe," he said in a tweet on December 14.