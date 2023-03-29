Binance sees $1.6 billion in crypto withdrawals following CFTC lawsuit

The CFTC has accused Binance of operating an "illegal" exchange and having a "sham" compliance program, leading many investors to lose confidence in the exchange's future prospects.
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has seen a mass exodus of investors since it was sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday. According to blockchain data tracker Nansen, investors have withdrawn $1.6 billion worth of cryptocurrency from the exchange since the lawsuit was filed.
In the wake of the lawsuit, Binance has seen a surge in withdrawals, with $852 million taken out of the exchange in just the last 24 hours. This is a step up from the average of $385 million withdrawals per day over the last two weeks.
While the outflows are higher than usual, they are not unprecedented. Martin Lee, research analyst at Nansen, noted that investors withdrew $3 billion from Binance on December 13, when concerns about the exchange's reserves caused widespread panic.
Despite the withdrawals, Binance remains the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and it is unclear what the long-term impact of the lawsuit will be. Some analysts have speculated that the legal action may prompt Binance to strengthen its compliance measures and regain investor trust.
