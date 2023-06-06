CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homecryptocurrency NewsBinance hit by $780 million investor outflows in wake of SEC lawsuit

Binance hit by $780-million investor outflows in wake of SEC lawsuit

Binance hit by $780-million investor outflows in wake of SEC lawsuit
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jun 6, 2023 5:42:24 PM IST (Updated)

Binance's US affiliate exchange also recorded net outflows of $13 million. The SEC's lawsuit, filed on Monday, targets Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao, and the operator of Binance US, accusing them of orchestrating a 'web of deception' to evade US regulations.

Investors have withdrawn approximately $780 million from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance within the past 24 hours, according to data firm Nansen. This significant outflow of funds follows the recent lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Binance, which is regarded as the world's largest crypto exchange.

During the same period, Binance's US affiliate exchange recorded net outflows totalling $13 million, as reported by Nansen.
The SEC's lawsuit, filed on Monday, June 6, targets Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao, and the operator of Binance US, accusing them of orchestrating a "web of deception" to evade US regulations.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X