Binance hit by $780-million investor outflows in wake of SEC lawsuit

By Anand Singha

Binance's US affiliate exchange also recorded net outflows of $13 million. The SEC's lawsuit, filed on Monday, targets Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao, and the operator of Binance US, accusing them of orchestrating a 'web of deception' to evade US regulations.

Investors have withdrawn approximately $780 million from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance within the past 24 hours, according to data firm Nansen. This significant outflow of funds follows the recent lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Binance , which is regarded as the world's largest crypto exchange.

During the same period, Binance's US affiliate exchange recorded net outflows totalling $13 million, as reported by Nansen. Netflow to Binance over the past 24 hours is $778.6M negative on Ethereum - $871.7M in and $1.65B out Over the past hour, netflow on Ethereum continues to be negative at $35.7M on Ethereum - $14.8M in and $50.5M outTrack it here https://t.co/nwTgpXWhZY and filter for "Binance" pic.twitter.com/jnNAN0QKVy— Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) June 6, 2023 The SEC's lawsuit , filed on Monday, June 6, targets Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao, and the operator of Binance US, accusing them of orchestrating a "web of deception" to evade US regulations.