Concerns mount for Binance amid potential $2B FTX clawback, CZ says exchange is ‘financially OK’

Binance CEO CZ was questioned regarding the exchange's ability to return a $2.1 billion payment it received after exiting FTX's Series A round of funding. "Would you be able to handle it if somebody asked you for $2.1 billion back," the talk show host asked him, to which he replied, "We're financially OK. We'll let the lawyers handle it."
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!