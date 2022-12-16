Concerns mount for Binance amid potential $2B FTX clawback, CZ says exchange is ‘financially OK’

Binance CEO CZ was questioned regarding the exchange's ability to return a $2.1 billion payment it received after exiting FTX's Series A round of funding. "Would you be able to handle it if somebody asked you for $2.1 billion back," the talk show host asked him, to which he replied, "We're financially OK. We'll let the lawyers handle it."

It's been rough sailing for Binance over the last few weeks. Massive withdrawals, a possible money laundering lawsuit, doubts over its proof-of-reserves and two ecosystem hacks; the exchange has been through a lot over the last month or so. Now, fresh concerns have emerged over a $2.1 billion FTX clawback that CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) somewhat nervously dismissed.

Last night, CZ made an appearance on Squawk Box, CNBC's popular pre-market news programmr and talk show, where he was pressed by hosts Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin. For context, Sorkin also interviewed and grilled Sam Bankman-Fried at the New York Times' DealBook Conference two weeks ago.

Back to Binance, the talk show hosts questioned CZ regarding the exchange's ability to return a $2.1 billion payment it received after exiting FTX's Series A round of funding. "Would you be able to handle it if somebody asked you for $2.1 billion back," Quick asked him. "We're financially OK," said CZ in response. "We'll let the lawyers handle it," he added.

For some background, FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The beleaguered firm is currently in the process of locating and recovering bad debts and lost funds. This includes any payment made through fraudulent proceeds. In such cases, trustees of the bankrupt firm may clawback these payments as long as they occurred within a two-year lookback window from the time of the bankruptcy filing. Note that the firm may also clawback funds if the recipient should have reasonably known that a payment was fraudulent.

Of course, this payment to Binance was made in cryptocurrencies, including BUSD, BNB and a "significant" amount of FTT tokens. However, the clawback would have to be presumably paid in fiat. This puts Binance in a tough spot, considering that exchanging such a large amount of digital assets for fiat currency would cause prices to tank. However, CZ deflected these concerns saying that the exchange's legal team is perfectly capable of handling it" and Binance's revenue is "very solid."

CZ also addressed concerns over the firm's liabilities. Binance recently released its Merkle Trees-based proof-of-reserves, an audit meant to reassure users that their holdings are safe and backed 1:1. However, after the audit was published, several bigwigs of the crypto industry pointed out that it lacked transparency regarding Binance's liabilities. Thus, Binance disclosing its assets meant nothing if its liabilities were not revealed.

"We are working with firms to audit the financials, like liabilities, etc.," CZ said. "Very simply, Binance does not owe people money. Binance does not have loans from other companies or from other firms. We also do not have VC investments. So, we do not owe anybody any money. And we also do not have loans to other people that we depend on for our next payroll. So, we are a very simple, very self-contained type of organisation. That's very different from the FTX situation," he explained.

As of now, it is not clear whether Binance legally owes FTX anything. Therefore, talk of a clawback is mere speculation at the moment. However, FTX has nothing to lose and will surely benefit from a clawback payment. Binance, on the other hand, has a lot at stake. A clawback of this magnitude could have massive repercussions, even for the world's largest crypto exchange.