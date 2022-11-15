Big Eyes Coin: A community token that could become the next Dogecoin

Crypto enthusiasts love to be part of exclusive clubs, but they often do not have the necessary funds to buy their way into such a community. However, Big Eyes is bringing us an exclusive NFT club which they are calling the Sushi Crew.

Bitcoin (BTC) was the first cryptocurrency to appear in the market, and it was soon followed by Ethereum (ETH). Both these coins took the world by storm as people marvelled at their underlying blockchain technology and utility. However, no one would remotely fathom that meme coins, without much practical value, could see similar levels of popularity and assume top positions among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation.

Yet Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have proved that such community-driven tokens can achieve such success, and now we have a new player in the field. It is called the Big Eyes Token (BIG) and is gearing up for a much-anticipated launch soon. Although investing in meme coins has become more of a dubious proposition, Big Eyes claims it can eventually overshadow Dogecoin and even Ethereum. Let us find out how.

So, what is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-driven token geared toward improving Decentralised Finance (DeFi), NFTs and the metaverse. The project is built on the Ethereum blockchain and will operate as a decentralised app, making it more of a token than a coin, as opposed to what its name might suggest.

The project aims to bring people together into a community and create value for its users through the inherited DeFi avenues available on Ethereum. The project is currently in its presale stage, managing to raise over 9.5 million so far. It has also passed its smart contract audit, and crypto enthusiasts believe it will provide handsome returns after its launch, which is slated towards the end of 2022.

Another highlight of this DeFi meme token is its attention toward charity. The whitepaper claims that it will take purposeful measures to protect marine life from harmful effects caused by pollution and excessive fishing. To do this, the project will donate a significant amount of its token supply to Ocean-related charities. The meme coin is centred around the cartoon image of a cat with big eyes, which explains the project name and its soft spot for fish. Now let us look at some of the other features that make Big Eyes a project to watch out for.

Tokenomics centred around the community

When a new crypto project is launched, we see a substantial chunk of its tokens reserved for the initial investors and team members. In such cases, these team members usually become whales, who can influence the price movements of the token. For an ordinary investor, this may not be good news.

Big Eyes, however, has promised that, on the day of launch, 90 percent of the coins will be released into open supply. This means that even if someone wanted to become a BIG whale, the chances of that would be narrower. The project has 200 billion coins in supply, out of which 180 billion will be available for ordinary investors to purchase. The team has decided to donate 5 percent of the tokens to marine life charities and keep another 5 percent for future endeavours.

Moreover, the whitepaper also promises that they will not charge fees or taxes when you buy or sell BIG tokens. Many community-centred projects charge a fee when people place orders to buy or sell. Although they claim the money will flow back into the community, in most cases, it is a way of making extra money for the project. In the case of Big Eyes, the team has made 90 percent of the tokens publicly available, which is a good sign because it significantly reduces the chances of the project being an exit scam.

Big Eyes NFTs

Crypto enthusiasts love to be part of exclusive clubs, but they often do not have the necessary funds to buy their way into such a community. However, Big Eyes is bringing us an exclusive NFT club which they are calling the Sushi Crew. To be part of the club, one must purchase a Big Eyes (BIG) NFT.

The project has mentioned that they will take their NFTs to the sea. Whether this is an indication to launch the NFTs on OpenSea is still unclear, but even if they do, the token prices could go much higher.

The team has claimed that the project aims to be among the top 10 NFTs, and they are planning a lot of rewards for their NFT holders. Apart from being cute art pieces, these NFTs will also serve as access passes for the holders. The team plans to launch exclusive merchandise as well, just like BAYC.

Focus on Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

The Big Eyes whitepaper stresses that over 90 percent of the global population does not have access to or possess zero knowledge of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The number is troublesome, considering our global population is close to 7 billion. Big Eyes has taken upon itself the daunting and imperative task of educating the masses about DeFi and how they can utilise it for a better future for the planet and its people. The team has stressed that it will ensure that DeFi is not concentrated only in the hands of the rich few but evenly distributed among all sections of society.

In conclusion

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new crypto project with big aspirations. The project aims to work for everyone and create value for all its holders. Once you purchase BIG tokens, you automatically become a ‘Kitty Cuddler.’ It allows you to contribute to a charity looking after the planet’s oceans and biodiversity.

The team behind this project has taken ample time to plan its roadmap, and as a result, there is quite an excitement among investors and enthusiasts surrounding this new project. The project aims to become the next big meme coin overshadowing Dogecoin, Floki Inu, or Aave.

You can join the presale now which is ongoing. During their presale, Big Eyes is holding a competition that promises the winner 250,000 worth of BIG tokens. Overall, all eyes are pointed at this project and whether it lives up to its promises, only time will tell.