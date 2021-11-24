“Bhaiyya, Shiba hai?”: Harsh Goenka shares a video on crypto sale in India

Veteran industrialist and chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka shared a light-hearted video on “crypto sale in India" to highlight the rising popularity of digital tokens in the country.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows a man selling cryptocurrencies in a public bus and shouting 'Crypto le'. Passengers can be seen asking him the cost of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Shiba Inu and others. A woman asks him, “Bhaiyya, Shiba hai?”

One of them complains that the currency he bought did not work. The man then says "Aap inko bech do", directing him to another passenger. The video ends with a popular song by musician Adnan Sami.

The video comes at a time when the government and regulators are planning to bring in legislations on digital currencies.

In the Winter Session of Parliament starting November 29, the Centre is set to introduce the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 that will set up a framework for digital currency. The bill also seeks to “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology and its uses".

The buzz around cryptocurrencies have recently gained impetus from Indian trading platforms pumping in big scale money in advertising blitzkrieg to attract users.

These advertisements also feature celebrities, promising high returns on investments.

Irked by aggressive advertising by crypto start-ups, the Indian government has planned to take steps to prohibit these ads that lure the youth into investing in cryptocurrency.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met officials from various ministries and the RBI to discuss the future of cryptocurrency amid rising concerns that the unregulated sector could become avenues for terror financing and money laundering, Reuters reported.

Last week, a parliamentary panel led by BJP member Jayant Sinha held discussions with the representatives of crypto exchanges, blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC). The panel concluded that though cryptocurrencies should not be banned, it needs to be regulated.

The Reserve Bank of India has also warned of threats posed by digital tokens to the macroeconomic and financial stability of the country.