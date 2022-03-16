Banning Bitcoin a trillion-dollar mistake, says Michael Saylor on EU’s MiCA

MicroStrategy CEO and Bitcoin proponent Michael Saylor on March 13 stated that the banning of Bitcoin would be a regrettable mistake. This was in response to EU politicians who were considering outlawing the world’s oldest cryptocurrency within the region through the upcoming Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework.

Resonating the common sentiments of the Bitcoin community, Saylor tweeted, “The only settled method to create digital property is via Proof-of-Work. Non-energy based crypto approaches like Proof-of-Stake must be deemed to be securities until proven otherwise. Banning digital property would be a trillion-dollar mistake.”

On the other hand, American stockbroker and CEO of Euro Pacific Capital Inc, Peter Schiff, has a polar opposite viewpoint and believes that investing in Bitcoin itself is a grave mistake as the blockchain doesn’t really create “any real value” and is thus worthless. “If I can prove I dug a hole for hours and then filled it back up with dirt, my work produced nothing,” he said to TechStory. Schiff believes that the buyers chasing after Bitcoin only make it easier for crypto holders to exit the currency at higher prices and realise profits.

Bitcoin mining operations have been under scrutiny from multiple nations for a while now. This is because Bitcoin uses the Proof-of-work consensus mechanism that is notoriously energy-intensive. In September 2021, a report suggested that at 99 terawatt-hours, Bitcoin consumed more energy annually than the entire country of Finland. In the same month, China dropped the hammer on all crypto mining activities and deemed them illegal over environmental concerns.

However, on March 14, 2022, the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee voted against the de-facto ban on Proof-of-Work (PoW) based mining operations. A surprising turn of events that left the Bitcoin community breathing a sigh of relief.

The official website of the European Parliament published an update on the same, which read, “They aim to boost users’ confidence and support the development of digital services and alternative payment instruments.”

Instead of an outright ban, the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have proposed to include sustainable activities that are part of crypto mining operations in the EU taxonomy (a classification system) by 1st January 2025.

The MEPs have also sought legislative measures to enhance vigilance on other industry sectors that aren’t environmentally friendly and consume a comparable amount of energy.

Besides environmental issues, the MEPs have also voted in favour of alternative provisions in the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework. According to the official website, the provisions direct issuers and traders of crypto assets to maintain focus on “transparency, disclosure, authorisation, and supervision of transactions.”

“By adopting the MiCA report, the European Parliament has paved the way for an innovation-friendly crypto-regulation that can set standards worldwide. The regulation being created is pioneering in terms of innovation, consumer protection, legal certainty and the establishment of reliable supervisory structures in the field of crypto-assets. Many countries around the world will now take a close look at MiCA,” said Stefan Berger, the lead MEP.