As Solana continues to dip, here are some signs that it could post a revival in 2023

In June last year, just the unveiling of the phone caused the price of SOL to spike. The coin jumped from $36.18 on June 22, a day before the reveal, to $42.20 a couple of days later.

Back in November 2021, Solana (SOL) was trading at $267.50 and ranked among the top coins in the market. However, a year later, things aren’t looking too good. As 2022 came to an end, Solana was among the worst-performing tokens in the market. The coin experienced a 97 percent decline and was even being compared to the likes of FTT and LUNA, both of which collapsed last year.

However, it’s not all doom, gloom and despair for the Ethereum killer. There are some signs and developments that could support a revival for SOL in 2023. Here’s a look at some of these indicators and what they mean for the future of the embattled blockchain network.

A foray into smartphones

On December 21, Solana took to social media to announce its objectives for the coming year. As per its announcement, the network will launch its blockchain smartphone, the Saga, in the first quarter of 2023. The device will run on the Android operating system, but it will also offer blockchain software as a native component. This will create the perfect environment for the Solana-based dApps (that come preloaded onto the phone) to thrive.

In June last year, just the unveiling of the phone caused the price of SOL to spike. The coin jumped from $36.18 on June 22, a day before the reveal, to $42.20 a couple of days later. Based on this information, traders and investor believe that the launch of the Saga could trigger a substantial rally for the stuttering blockchain network.

JumpCrypto’s Fire Dancer project

Solana can process over 60,000 transactions per second (TPS), with an average confirmation time of roughly five minutes. While this is quite impressive, competitors like Cardano can scale up to a million TPS. Plus, over the last couple of years, the Solana network has been plagued by network outages that dent investor confidence. Therefore, to boost its throughput and solve the issue of outages, Solana has signed up JumpCrypto to improve the efficiency of the network.

Jump Crypto is an organisation that provides infrastructure solutions that catalyse the growth of a blockchain ecosystem. Among the many things that Jump Crypto is working on with Solana, Fire Dancer is perhaps the most exciting. It is a second and new validator client that will operate in parallel with the one built by Solana Labs.

This parallel consensus node will improve the throughput and the reliability of the Solana network. It is expected to boost the blockchain’s raw processing speed to 1.2 million TPS. A second validator node will also make the network more secure, ensuring that bugs do not cause network outages. As such, the upgrade could affect a potential turnaround for Solana.

Promising technical indicators

Solana’s technical indicators also point to a short-term revival in 2023. For instance, on December 29, Solana posted a Doji candlestick pattern. This pattern is formed when an asset opens and closes around or at the same level on a given day. It indicates that bears and bulls are at a stalemate and it is usually considered a sign of a reversal. Another technical indicator that supports the notion of a revival is Solana’s Relative Strength Index (RSI). On December 31, Solana’s RSI stood at 28 percent, indicating that SOL was undervalued or oversold. Such an RSI hints at a short-term revival.

These indicators seem to be correct as SOL has closed higher than it opened every day since posting a Doji candlestick pattern on December 29. Moreover, at the time of writing, Solana was trading at $11.15, up nearly 15 percent over the last 24 hours.

Experts provide bullish predictions for SOL

Finder, a reputable asset comparison platform, recently put together a panel of experts to ascertain Solana’s current and future position. According to the panel, SOL is expected to reach $116 by 2025 before catapulting to $236 by the end of 2030. The panel concluded that Solana, a potent competitor to Ethereum, has a host of services to offer and solid institutional backing, both of which should work in its favour. Changelly, a crypto exchange, also points towards a bullish future for Solana. In a recent blog post, the exchange predicted that SOL would touch the $213 mark by 2025.

In conclusion

Solana is known for its innovation and was once considered a top performer in the crypto world. Therefore, while 2022 has been one of the worst years for the overall digital asset industry, there is no reason to question Solana’s competence.