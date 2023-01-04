As Bitcoin turns 14, here’s a look at one of the oldest Genesis Day traditions

Over the years, Bitcoin enthusiasts have found numerous ways to celebrate the creation of the Genesis Block. For instance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, took to Twitter to pay tribute to pseudonymous creator of the Bitcoin network, Satoshi Nakamoto for his revolutionary creation, as the world’s oldest and largest cryptocurrency, turned 14 yesterday.

Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and largest cryptocurrency, turned 14 yesterday. That’s right, on Jan 3, 2009, the pseudonymous creator of the Bitcoin network, Satoshi Nakamoto, mined the first block of BTC transactions.

For obvious reasons, this block was named the Genesis Block. And just like BTC miners today, Nakamoto received a reward for the computation power he dedicated towards verifying the transactions that made up the Genesis Block. At the time, this reward was 50 BTC.

Over the years, Bitcoin enthusiasts have found numerous ways to celebrate the creation of the Genesis Block. For instance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Nakamoto for his revolutionary creation.

“Bitcoin turns 14. On this day fourteen years ago, the first #Bitcoin block was mined by Satoshi Nakamoto. Thank you, Satoshi,” said Binance in a tweet that was accompanied with a screen grab of the Genesis Block, as seen on the Bitcoin Block Explorer.

And Binance was not alone, several investors and traders also used the microblogging website to convey their birthday wishes and tip their hat to the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. However, some die-hard enthusiasts (see: Bitcoin Maximalists) took their celebrations a step further by following one of the oldest Genesis Day traditions - sending BTC to the genesis block.

As mentioned earlier, when Nakamoto created the Genesis Block, he received 50 BTC as a mining reward. This reward was sent to a wallet - 1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa – and it hasn’t moved since. However, Bitcoin enthusiasts have been sending small amount of BTC to this wallet address to celebrate the creation of the Genesis Block.

In fact, the wallet address now contains 68.56 BTC, according to data from the Bitcoin Blockchain Explorer. The 18+ additional BTC in the wallet can be attributed to enthusiasts transferring small amounts of bitcoin every now and then, including on the king cryptocurrency’s birthday. This year, the highest amount sent into the wallet was 0.00210000 BTC, which is worth around $35.

In all, the BTC in the wallet is worth $1.15 million at current prices. If you rewind the clock to Nov 11, when BTC was changing hands at around $67K, the wallet’s holdings would be worth a whopping $4.5 million.

Another important point to keep in mind is that the BTC stored in this wallet address cannot be spent, at least until Satoshi Nakamoto becomes active again and somehow has the keys to this 14-year-old wallet. Until then, any funds sent to the address cannot be retrieved. Therefore, sending BTC to the Genesis Wallet is a really selfless way of celebrating Bitcoin’s birthday.

From being valued at a few cents, to commanding a $67,000 valuation in Nov 2021, Bitcoin has come a long way since its inception. It’s a journey that is truly worth celebrating and next year, you could join the party and send over a few satoshis to the Genesis wallet as a tribute to the world’s oldest cryptocurrency.