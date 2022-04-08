Artists, filmmakers adopt blockchain tech; songs and movies could soon be released as NFTs

Blockchain services platform Zeeve believes that the media & entertainment industry is in the right place at the right time to capitalise on blockchain technology. The company’s recent blog post reveals that Hollywood is already working on monetising NFTs of famous actors and beloved film characters in collaboration with blockchain firms and NFT marketplaces.

For instance, Clerks and Chasing Amy producer Kevin Smith is set to release his much-awaited movie Killroy Was Here through NFTs. This means that only a select few buyers of the tokens will be able to get hold of it. He had launched the film’s trailer much earlier in 2020 at Comic-Con and later revealed that he was pursuing the NFT route in 2021.

Killroy Was Here will be made available through 5,555 NFTs, with each copy featuring commentary and behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage. These tokens shall be released on Legendao, the NFT mining platform by Secret Network, in collaboration with NFT platforms Semkhor and Curio. The NFTs are expected to become available later this year. However, most fans who have been eagerly awaiting the release of the movie will, unfortunately, be unable to access it.

“When you buy the KillRoy NFT, you get exclusive access to the movie. But more importantly, the specific version of KillRoy you get is YOUR KillRoy to do with whatever you want: Make your own movie, turn it into a cartoon, license him for lunchboxes! We started the story; now YOU get to continue it with your very own version of our titular character! And along with a brand-new chapter I’ll shoot next year, the shorts and animation that the KillRoy NFT owners create with their own KillRoy’s will make up the bulk of our sequel anthology. The KillRoy NFT offers an exciting and unique opportunity to go from art collector to collaborating artist,” said Kevin Smith in a statement.

But Smith is not the only one leaning on NFTs for his production release. The arrival of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has propelled the digital collectables segment through the roof. It has unlocked unique possibilities for media and production houses, singers and lyricists, and other key icons. Globally celebrated rapper Snoop Dogg is also riding the same bandwagon when it comes to music.

The star singer has plans of releasing of his 90’s hit song, Nuthin’ But a G Thang, as an NFT through his recently acquired Death Row Records. He has also actively associated with Clay Nation to release a collection of 10,000 NFTs on the Cardano blockchain. The collection will consist of algorithmically designed clay models, Snoop’s unreleased tracks, and other memorabilia.

“It’s official: Snoop Dogg and Champ Medici will collaborate with Clay Nation to deliver you classic souvenirs, unreleased songs, and limited-edition pitches,” tweeted Clay Nation. Champ Medici is a renowned NFT artist who will play a vital role in the three-way partnership between Snoop Dogg, Clay Nation, and Cardano.

No stranger to the world of crypto, Snoop Dogg entered the limelight when he partnered with content monetisation platform The Sandbox in 2021 to launch the LAND series, comprising 122 virtual LAND plots and 67 premium LAND plots. He is also invested in developing his own metaverse called the Snoopverse.

Since geographies do not limit blockchain technology, it enables content creators, artists, designers, songwriters, etc., to participate in the global economy from any corner of the world. It effectively bridges large gaps from the past, and the media & entertainment industry is quickly familiarising itself with blockchain technology and speedily moving towards adoption.