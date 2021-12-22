Are NFTs the only type of cryptocurrency tokens? Here's all you need to know

The prominence of bitcoins and other altcoins has reached a fever pitch in the last two years. People are buying and selling cryptocurrency at an unprecedented rate, but when it comes to crypto tokens, they believe it’s just limited to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). However, there are many types of tokens. Crypto tokens are built on pre-existing blockchain platforms. Instead of the complete network, they have a specific utility in their projects.

Tokens leverage crypto technology to serve various other user needs across industries. They often act as a medium for executing different decentralised apps and smart contracts, other than also acting as a store of value. NFTs, for example, provide the owner with unique rights to a piece of art or music.

CAKE, for example, is a native utility token of PancakeSwap. It is used for various purposes like yield farming, staking, participating in the PancakeSwap lottery, and voting on governance proposals through the platform’s governance portal. Let’s look at the different types of tokens.

Also Read | Bitcoin may not last too long, says expert

The different types of tokens

Utility Token

These tokens have a specific purpose or task within the platform they were developed on. While they are not specifically created as an investment opportunity, one can use them for transactions only on the platforms they were designed on.

Companies typically release utility tokens to give their users a tool to pay for a product or service available on their platform. It is best to buy utility tokens during Initial Coin offerings.

Security Token

Security tokens are like traditional asset classes such as stocks and shares. Often called equity tokens, they represent an ownership stake in a company or project. Security tokens are given to a user when the initial coin offering for the company ends.

Security tokens may seem similar to utility tokens, but there is one significant difference; security tokens are limited by specific federal laws and rules of stock trading. In addition, security tokens can be accessed through different platforms and not just the one they were developed on.

Platform Token

These tokens use the blockchain infrastructure to make decentralised applications for various uses. For instance, Dai is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, and it maintains its pricing volatility through smart contracts.

Platform tokens have various uses, from gaming and serving as a platform for digital collectibles to global advertising.

Also Read | Explained: How crypto wallets can help you manage holdings amid impending ban

Currency Token

A currency token can be used the same way as any other currency globally. This means one can use them to buy goods and services. One can trade these tokens for other cryptocurrencies and even traditional fiat currencies.

A classic example of a currency token is bitcoin. You can use a bitcoin to buy and sell goods with any online merchant that accepts bitcoin as a payment method.

Governance Token

Decentralised projects evolve and increase over time, and there is a need to refine the decision-making processes that affect these projects. Governance tokens do precisely this. They allow stakeholders of the decentralised project to collaborate and vote on how they want to manage the project. Governance tokens fuel blockchain-based voting systems. One example of a governance token is MKR in the maker protocol.

Also Read | Jack Dorsey tweets Bitcoin will replace US dollar in reply to rapper Cardi B