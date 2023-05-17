English
Are hardware crypto wallets completely secure? Beware of these 5 possible threats 

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023

Hardware (cold) wallet storage solutions are considered to be relatively safer than hot wallets because they store private keys offline. But are hardware wallets truly safe from external risks? Let's find out.

Cryptocurrency wallets are an essential tool needed to store your digital assets in a safe and secure manner. As more and more people invest in cryptocurrencies, its only natural that crypto wallet interactions would increase amongst users. According to analysis conducted by Polaris Market Research, the number of crypto wallet users rose to 82.02 million in 2022, up from 76.32 million in 2021.

This growing tendency to use crypto wallets, however, draws attention to several security concerns. For example, centralised cryptocurrency exchanges keep control of consumers' funds in online hosted wallets and retain their private keys. Unfortunately, these online digital wallets (hot wallets) are frequently the subject of numerous types of breaches and thefts. Infamous incidents include the Mt. Gox scam and the and the Coincheck theft, both of which involved funds being stolen from hot wallets.
Meanwhile, hardware (cold) wallet storage solutions are considered to be relatively safer than hot wallets because they store private keys offline. But are hardware wallets truly safe from external risks? Let's find out.
