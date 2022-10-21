Missed the Aptos airdrop? Here are 5 other projects that may host airdrops soon

By CNBCTV18.com

After nearly three years in the making, the much-awaited Aptos network launched its mainnet on October 17. There was plenty of hype surrounding the event, given the project’s ties with Meta and the big names backing the layer-1 network.

A few days later on October 19, the Aptos team also announced an airdrop which would distribute APT tokens to its early testnet users. In all, 20 million APT tokens were distributed to around 1,10,235 eligible participants. Given the expectations and the buzz around the project, those who received the airdrop could see significant price appreciation in the future.

On the other hand, those who missed the airdrop may be dealing with major FOMO. But worry not; several other projects could offer giveaways and airdrops in the coming weeks and months. Here’s a look at some of these projects and what you need to do to receive those free coins.

The SUI network

Like Aptos, SUI is a layer-1, proof-of-stake blockchain developed by ex-Meta employees using the MOVE programming language. The blockchain has been running a testnet since August this year and will likely host an airdrop in the coming weeks or months. While there are no official updates regarding the matter, SUI should be interested in bringing liquidity and attracting users to the network after the eminent launch of its mainnet. And one of the easiest ways to do this is through an airdrop.

Therefore, it would be wise to follow all the project’s social media handles, including the network’s blog, Discord server, Medium page and Twitter handle. You could also create a SUI wallet in advance to ensure you are ready to go when the mainnet launches. Finally, once the mainnet launches, you should participate in as many app launches on the SUI network as possible. This way, even if SUI does not offer an airdrop, these newly introduced apps may offer airdrops/giveaways of their own.

Tamadoge Giveaways

Tamadoge is an upcoming P2E platform that raised more than $19 million in its presale event. Once fully launched, users will be able to buy, sell, trade and battle Tamadoge pets to earn TAMA, the network’s native cryptocurrency. These pets are dog-like virtual characters created as NFTs and available for purchase within the Tamadoge marketplace. Prior to the launch, the network is looking to create a buzz and draw users to the platform. They are doing this through several airdrops and massive giveaways.

For instance, the network is currently offering $10 to every new user that signs up and trades Tamadoge on the OKX crypto exchange. The platform is also offering a massive $100,000 worth of TAMA as a giveaway to one lucky user. While the chances of winning are slim since there is only one winner, Tamadoge allows users to submit as many as 17 entries to increase the probability of winning. All the steps to participate in these giveaways are mentioned on the Tamadoge website.

zkSync

zkSync is a layer-2 scaling solution developed for the Ethereum blockchain. It allows for high-speed and low-fee transfers of ETH and ERC20 tokens. The network is set to launch its mainnet on October 27 and will likely host an airdrop soon after. As such, several Twitter users have already begun posting tips to enter the airdrop and receive free tokens. Most of these tips involve interacting with dApps on the zkSync testnet. However, before you can do that, it is also important that you add an RPC configuration. You can do this by visiting https://chainlist.org, where you can configure your wallet to the zkSync testnet.

Arbitrum

This is another prominent layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution. Developed by New York-based Offchain Labs, Arbitrum seeks to decongest the Ethereum network by improving how smart contracts are validated. As per market rumours, the network could be looking to airdrop its ARBI tokens very soon.

These rumours are backed by a cryptic tweet from Steven Goldfeder, the co-founder of Arbitrum. After its competitor Optimism released its OP token in April, Goldfeder tweeted, saying, “the appetizer is always served before the main course.” As per some reports, the tokens are set to arrive in Q4 of 2022 or early 2023. To be eligible for the airdrop, some experts suggest bridging to Arbitrum to get your ETH from the Ethereum mainnet to the Arbitrum One Network.

The L2 solution also announced the Arbitrum Odyssey campaign earlier this year. Participating in the campaign allowed users to qualify for certain Arbitrum NFTs. Those who signed up for Odyssey should connect their MetaMask wallet on Arbitrum to claim their token before October 30, 17:59 (GMT+1). Those who did not participate in the Odyssey campaign can head to Stratos NFT – an NFT marketplace on Arbitrum – to purchase a token. This will give them a space on the Arbitrum Discord channel and help you qualify for the airdrop.

Airdrops from DeFi protocols

Since we’re talking about Arbitrum, let’s shift our focus to its newly launched derivatives protocol - Rage Trade - which allows users to bet on ETH prices. The protocol has not yet released its native token, RAGE, hinting at the possibility of an airdrop. To become eligible for this airdrop, you should deposit crypto liquidity into the protocol and open a leveraged position on an ETH perpetual contract.

Another DeFi protocol, Sturdy Finance, has also dropped hints of an upcoming airdrop. The newly launched lending protocol is built on the Ethereum network and offers interest-free borrowing and high-yield lending. Depositing some stablecoins as collateral and borrowing against that should help you qualify for the Sturdy Finance airdrop. Similarly, a DeFi protocol called Alpha Road Finance is also slated to airdrop its ASTR tokens to early users. To qualify for the airdrop, one may simply invest, stake, and claim rewards on Alpha Road Finance.

Conclusion

There are always so many new projects launching in the cryptoverse. Therefore, there is never a shortage of airdrops to participate in and win free coins. All you have to do is follow the right Discord servers, and Twitter feeds to receive updates about upcoming airdrops. Then follow the eligibility steps, and you should find yourself qualifying for airdrops on a regular basis.