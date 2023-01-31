After posting a 400% gain year-to-date, where is Aptos headed next?

Aptos is the brainchild of former Meta employees who were previously working on the Diem project, Meta’s failed open-source blockchain endeavor. Further, when Aptos was launched, the team behind the project claimed that it could achieve upwards of 100,000 transactions per second.

Aptos (APT) is off to a rocking start in 2023. The token, which was only launched in Oct 2022, has registered 400-percent gains since the start of the year. This tremendous rally is good news for Aptos investors, some of whom have turned into millionaires over the last few weeks. However, after posting such astronomical gains, many are wondering where APT could be headed from here. Are there more gains in store or will the token face a reversal in the coming months? Tag along to find out what experts are predicting.

Signs of further growth

The individuals behind the project and the entities supporting it are enough to indicate future promise. Aptos is the brainchild of former Meta employees who were previously working on the Diem project, Meta’s failed open-source blockchain endeavor. Further, when Aptos was launched, the team behind the project claimed that it could achieve upwards of 100,000 transactions per second.

Therefore, with a renowned team and handsome future prospects, Aptos drew significant backing from the cryptoverse. In its two rounds of funding, the project was able to raise $350 million from noted VC firms, including Andreessen Horowitz, FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto and Binance. These strong fundamentals certainly point toward future potential.

That’s not all. Developer activity on Aptos has also seen decent growth. Despite being only a few months old, the blockchain has already surpassed established networks such as Avalanche and Tezos in terms of developer activity. Aptos has also seen a sticky increase in total value locked on the network, rising from $53 million on January 1 to $64.21 million at the time of writing. This could also point towards sustained future growth.

Aptos has also seen several integrations over the last few months. For instance, since its launch, PancakeSwap, Trust Wallet, Wormhole and Pyth have all integrated with Aptos. Moreover, on January 20, Binance launched two new liquidity pools for Aptos. Following the launch of these liquidity pools, APT spiked 56 percent and its trading volume shot up by 147 percent.

Another indicator of future growth is APT’s tokenomics. Currently, over 82 percent of Aptos supply is locked in the platform’s staking mechanism. Therefore, the only tokens entering into supply are through staking rewards, which are pegged at 7 percent at the moment. These staked tokens will begin unlocking only after October 2023. Until then, the limited supply of tokens could help sustain the Aptos rally until the unlocks do begin.

Finally, Aptos was recently listed on the South Korean crypto exchange Upbit, which is responsible for nearly 40 percent of APT’s trading volume. However, due to certain financial conditions, APT is trading 1 to 3 percent higher on Upbit as compared with global market prices. This is known as the Kimchi Premium, and it opens up a substantial arbitrage opportunity for traders outside of South Korea. An article by CoinTelegraph indicates that, till the Kimchi premium exists, APT’s future price action could seem further growth.

Finally, most of Aptos’ technical indicators point toward a bullish trend. The token’s moving averages all suggest APT as a strong buy, whereas the coin’s various oscillators, including its relative strength index, point toward a neutral trend.

Based on all these factors, experts believe that further gains could be on the cards for Aptos. For instance, prominent crypto trader, Altcoin Sherpa, says APT could rally up to $23.70 in the short term.

But it’s not all smooth sailing

While there has been a steady uptick of developers on Aptos, there is very little DApp activity on the network. A popular dashboard on GeniiData shows that nearly 95 percent of all transactions are APT transfers, indicating limited decentralized application activity.

Moreover, the project has very little community support, with less than 370,000 followers on its Twitter handle. In comparison, blockchains like Cardano have more than 1.3 million followers. Aptos has even fewer followers than Avalanche and Tezos, which have 855,000 and 470,000 followers, respectively.

Based on this lack of developer activity and community backing, analysts believe that Aptos Token will begin to show a downtrend after peaking at a price range of $23-$29. After touching this price level, experts believe that Aptos will experience a quick selloff, dropping to the $8 to $10 range.

For instance, crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe warned his 646,200 Twitter followers of an Aptos downtrend in the coming months. “This one (Aptos) has been accelerating quite fast, and I’m getting comments whether it can reach $360 this year. Time to be conservative on this asset. Aggro entry approach – $11.25. Defensive entry approach – $8.25-$9.00. Going to be an incredibly interesting market,” van de Poppe said in a January 22 tweet.

Conclusion

Aptos is currently riding an incredible rally. The token is up more than 400 percent YTD, jumping from $3.43 on January 1 to $17.77 at the time of writing. That’s after registering a further 31 percent spike over the last 7 days. Further, some signs indicate that APT has the wings to rise further. However, most experts believe that, after Aptos reaches its peak, it will commence on a downward trend, settling within the $8 to $10 range. However, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and prices can rise/fall despite the strongest indicators. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.