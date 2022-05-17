Anand Mahindra announces Pininfarina NFT collection — all you need to know

Italian car design firm Pininfarina has joined hands with RM Sotheby’s to auction a unique NFT collection from May 24 to 26, 2022. These NFTs are inspired by actual design drawings of the Pininfarina Modulo, a bold looking car from the 1970s whose concept was far ahead of its time.

There will be 5 Modulo NFT s, each designed to amalgamate art with experience and provide buyers with exclusive benefits. “The NFTs are called Modulo 70, 80, 90, 00, and 10, in respect with their corresponding decades,” reads Sotheby’s press release. These NFTs will cover the five decades since the creation of the Modulo and will contain a unique video animation of the car along with soundtracks that represent each era of the Modulo heritage.

Founded in 1930, Pininfarina is known to have designed some of the best-looking Ferrari models. It also enjoys long-standing relationships with the likes of Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Peugeot, to name a few.

On December 14, 2015, the Mahindra Group acquired a 76.06 percent stake in the design firm in a Rs 1240 crore deal. Most notably, the Mahindra Group assigned Pininfarina the task of conceptualising its ‘Dealership of the Future,’ an online dealership format created to enhance the consumer experience, which it launched at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

Anand Mahindra , chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to announce the NFT collection. “Through an online auction by Sotheby’s, 24-26 May @PininfarinaSpA will offer the 1st ever Pininfarina NFT Collection dedicated to the Modulo. The 2nd automotive NFT offering in the @MahindraRise group of companies. We like to stay ahead of the curve…” his tweet read.

According to Sotheby’s official press release, these Modulo NFTs will also contain a ‘digital booklet’ of original design sketches dating back to the 1970s. NFT owners will also be entitled to visit the Pininfarina museum with the company Chairman, Paolo Pininfarina, and have private interactions with the firm’s design team.

Also Read:

“We are proud that our first NFT Collection is dedicated to give a new life to the Modulo,” said Group Chairman Paolo Pininfarina in an official statement. “The concept car designed in 1970 is a manifesto of Pininfarina vision: beauty and innovation to design the future,” he added.

But that’s not all. Each Modulo NFT will come with a digital replica of the actual car in the Metaverse. This will also mark Pininfarina’s foray into the Metaverse.

“We enter the NFT world with the intention of exploring its boundaries and opportunities,” said Pininfarina CEO Silvio Angori. “The metaverse is an area we can make a significant contribution to by having been producers of cutting-edge creativity for 90 years. Our immense creative archive, the ability to imagine the future of design using the most advanced technologies open up new avenues for the further economic enhancement of our brand.”

However, the announcement comes at a time when NFT sales have begun to plummet. The Wall Street Journal reported a 92 percent drop in sales over the last year with an 88 percent nosedive in the number of operational NFT wallets. The Crypto Winter has been quite severe lately and how it transpires for Pininfarina remains to be seen.