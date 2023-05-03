An assessment of how meme coins performed in April

4 Min(s) Read
Here’s a look at how various meme coins such as Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Floki Inu, and PEPE performed last month.
Meme coins have been in the limelight since the beginning of 2023. From Elon Musk replacing Twitter’s bluebird logo with Dogecoin’s mascot to the emergence of the Pepe Coin and Good Gensler, several developments took place during April, which propelled the demand for meme coins.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Here’s a look at how various meme coins such as Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Floki Inu, and PEPE performed last month.
Pepe Coin
Pepe Coin, based on a popular meme, was a standout performer in April. The coin was launched on April 16, and in the final week of the month, it climbed by as much as 590 percent, from $0.000000213 to $0.00000148000.