An assessment of how meme coins performed in April

Here’s a look at how various meme coins such as Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Floki Inu, and PEPE performed last month.

Meme coins have been in the limelight since the beginning of 2023. From Elon Musk replacing Twitter’s bluebird logo with Dogecoin’s mascot to the emergence of the Pepe Coin and Good Gensler, several developments took place during April, which propelled the demand for meme coins.

Pepe Coin
Pepe Coin, based on a popular meme, was a standout performer in April. The coin was launched on April 16, and in the final week of the month, it climbed by as much as 590 percent, from $0.000000213 to $0.00000148000.
