  • Home>
  • cryptocurrency>

  • AMC Entertainment CEO says theaters will accept other cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin

AMC Entertainment CEO says theaters will accept other cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin

Profile image
By Reuters | IST (Published)
Mini

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday AMC Theatres will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments, and similarly accept other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

AMC Entertainment CEO says theaters will accept other cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin
AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday AMC Theatres will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments, and similarly accept other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
"Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash," Aron tweeted.
Tags
Next Article

Cryptocurrency prices on September 16: Bitcoin at $48,000; Ether, Dogecoin rise