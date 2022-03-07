All you need to know about 'Central Bank Digital Currency'

Cryptocurrencies are associated with high volatility, high energy consumption, low throughput, fraud, and difficulty of use without the support of service providers. However, the underlying blockchain technology is highly secure and financial organizations, and governments are exploring ways of leveraging it to enhance and simplify the payments experience for users. Here’s where Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) come in.

CBDCs are powered by blockchain technology while possessing the same characteristics as the country’s sovereign currency. They eliminate liquidity risk, and credit risk as to the central bank directly manages them. If your current bank becomes insolvent, you can lose the money you have currently deposited with them; but in the case of CBDCs, your funds will always remain protected. The digitisation of currencies will, therefore, renew the people’s trust.

CBDCs can be accessed from any corner of the world and are a great way to make the financial ecosystem more inclusive. They will usher in a decentralized framework of operations and contribute towards user privacy.

India is also working on a digital rupee that is expected to roll out sometime in early 2023.

However, it remains to be seen how the role of commercial and domestic banks will shape up once the CBDCs come into play. The introduction of CBDCs is expected to have wide repercussions on the banking system. Experts believe the entire financial framework may have to reinvent itself.