All you need to know about Bitcoin Lightning Network

One of the biggest problems with the Bitcoin blockchain is its painfully slow processing speed of 5 transactions per second (TPS). To fix this, developers have conceptualised the Lightning Network, a layer-2 solution that can be built atop the Bitcoin blockchain (layer-1). This layer is composed of multiple payment channels established between other parties and Bitcoin users.

The Lightning Network enhances the efficiency of layer-1 blockchain by using off-chain transaction processing. Think of it as lanes branching off the express highway. If the highway is clogged, traffic can be diverted to these lanes and kept in motion, thus resulting in de-cluttering. Similarly, the Lightning Network moves much of the load away from the main blockchain and processes it on layer-2.

Transactions handled on layer-2 get vetted and confirmed much faster than those managed on layer-1. They also significantly reduce the transaction cost. Thus, the Lightning Network is a layer-2 solution designed to boost speed and diminish cost.

Why is the Lightning Network required?

The Bitcoin blockchain uses a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, which means that validators on the network must dedicate immense computing power towards transaction processing. Nodes handle complex mathematical computations to decrypt data and scrutinise it, thereby consuming surreal amounts of power. In return for utilising their resources, the blockchain rewards miners with newly minted tokens.

When nodes are added to the network, decentralisation increases as the horizontal spread of transaction authenticators increases. However, if this blockchain was scaled in its bare form (just layer-1), onboarding more nodes onto the network would mean energy consumption would skyrocket. The already sluggish blockchain would also have to handle massive amounts of data, thus slowing it down even further. Hence, scaling layer-1 was ruled out.

This is where layer-2 steps up to the plate and begins to handle transactions. Verification is done quickly, at lower costs. But if layer-2 makes the processing fee so low, why would transaction validators (or miners or nodes) want to do it in the first place?

Simple, if transactors want their payments to go through instantaneously, they must also pay higher fees and incentivise the nodes to pick up their transactions for priority processing. Blockchains are programmed to prioritise transactions based on fees to reward the miners commensurately.

How does the Lightning Network operate?

Before we begin, it is important to note that the Bitcoin blockchain was designed to be a peer-to-peer (P2P) payments system. Hence, it was never equipped with the smart contract system which Ethereum introduced on its PoW blockchain.

The Lightning Network adds this functionality to the Bitcoin blockchain on layer-2. These contracts are programmed to establish a layer-2 payment channel between two transacting parties. Every smart contract contains details of the transaction including its financial obligations and completion criteria, upon the fulfilment of which, the smart contract automatically sends the data to the blockchain for recording.

To be able to create a payment channel, users must lock in some Bitcoins with the blockchain network. Once the channel is created, both parties can transact instantaneously and cheaply. The recipient can invoice the sender as long as the Bitcoins are locked in and receive the invoiced amount. The channel can be closed when all transactions are done. If the channel needs to be left open, the sender needs to keep adding more Bitcoin.

But does this mean that everybody has to transact in pairs? No. If Andrew has an open channel with Bernard, and Bernard has an open channel with Charlie, Andrew can transact with Charlie without having a direct channel with him. These interconnections significantly reduce transaction fees. However, if Bernard discontinues his payments channel with Charlie, Andrew will also be affected. Now, Andrew will have to pay and open a separate channel with Charlie. A web of such individual payment channels connected with each other forms the Lightning Network.

Two parties can continue transacting for as long as they like. When they finish transacting and decide to close the channel, the details will be added to transaction data and recorded on the main blockchain (layer-1). This data consolidation bundles many small transactions into one single set and makes it easier for the nodes to process. If payment channels are removed, these small transactions could impede high-value transactions and once again congest the network. Such a framework unlocks remarkable processing speeds for the blockchain network.

Off-chain transaction processing is completely secure as it benefits from the security protocols of layer-1 on which the solution is built. The Lightning Network also respects user privacy and maintains complete anonymity of the transacting parties when it adds data to the main blockchain. The main blockchain acts as the master ledger at all times.

Advantages of using the Lightning Network:

1. Faster and cheaper transacting means micropayments do not cost a lot of money.

2. Waiting time is reduced as the web of payment channels facilitates transaction completion.

3. It inherits the robust security protocols of the underlying Bitcoin blockchain.

Disadvantages of the Lightning Network:

1. A compatible wallet is needed (that’s easy) and has to be funded only by Bitcoins.

2. The first transaction costs a fee as a payment channel needs to be opened. This called protocol interaction fees.

3. Should a transactor require funds, theymust first close all open channels to unlock the Bitcoins tied with them.

4. Offline Scams: If one of the parties shuts the payment channel between them while the other is offline, the former can drain the latter’s funds.

5. Some bugs still need fixing, such as stuck or unverified payments. These are refunded, but it takes a long time.