Addresses holding 1 BTC or more move past 1 million; What does this mean

According to recent on-chain reports, the number of addresses holding one Bitcoin or more hit a record high recently. Although the data carries some positive implications, it is important not to misread the same and get carried away as there are a lot of other factors that need to be considered here before predicting how the same could affect Bitcoin’s price.

New Bitcoin milestone

As per Glassnode, the number of addresses holding one Bitcoin or more rose to over 1 million on May 13, its highest-ever reading. Data from Glassnode also showed that the number of wallets holding Bitcoins particularly increased during several flash crashes last year. Overall, 190,000 or so addresses were added from early February 2022 to May 2023, amid Bitcoin’s weakening price.

These numbers reflected a growing Bitcoin user base during events such as the TerraLuna crash in May and the FTX collapse in November, which caused Bitcoin’s price to plummet on the charts. The price drop may have created an opportunity for investors to accumulate Bitcoin at lower prices, leading to a spike in the number of wallet addresses.