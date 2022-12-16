A quick guide on the Toncoin (TON) and why it is up nearly 40% for the month

Toncoin is the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It was founded in 2018 by the Durov brothers, who are also the founders of the Telegram instant messenger app. TON is a community-driven, layer-one blockchain network created to offer quick, affordable and energy-efficient transactions.

Given the current bear market, most coins in the top 100 list (by market capitalisation) are deep in the red. However, one token that has managed to buck the trend over the last few days is Toncoin (TON). Despite the bitter crypto winter, it posted impressive gains over the previous week, month and 90 days as well. But what is Toncoin (TON), and why is it on an uptrend? Tag along to find out.

What is Toncoin (TON)?

Toncoin is the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It was founded in 2018 by the Durov brothers, who are also the founders of the Telegram instant messenger app. TON is a community-driven, layer-one blockchain network created to offer quick, affordable and energy-efficient transactions.

It runs on the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and supports sharding, making it highly scalable. It was designed to on board and handle the needs of millions of users making everyday transactions. In this regard, the network also supports a range of decentralised apps, catering to the needs of its broad user base.

The main idea behind creating the network was to bring digital assets and crypto payments to the masses. This seemed simple considering that Telegram has more than 500 million users, who could be potential TON users through a simple integration of both platforms.

A short history of TON

As mentioned earlier, TON was founded in 2018 and was previously known as Gram. Given the founders' previous success with Telegram, the project was highly anticipated and received tremendous support from the community. It even recorded the second-largest token sale in crypto history after raising $1.7 billion for the project's development.

However, things started to go downhill from this point. To begin with, there were several scams on Twitter, with miscreants hosting fake ICOs for the project and duping eager investors of their hard-earned money.

In 2019, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against Telegram, stating that the sale of Gram was considered an unregistered distribution of securities.

TON lost the case in 2020 and was ordered to return $1.2 billion to investors and pay $18.5 million in civil penalties. Around the same time, the Durov brothers ended Telegram's participation in the development of Gram. The project was shelved for a while before being resurrected by its community of crypto enthusiasts and renamed as TON.

This was possible because Gram was developed as an open-source network, and its code was readily available on GitHub. This allowed community developers to continue development and provide us with the TON network we are familiar with today.

Why is TON rallying?

TON has registered a 27 percent increase over the last week. This spike made it the best-performing token amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap over the last 7 days.

At the time of writing, TON was trading at $2.32, up 38 percent over the last month and 41 percent over the last 90 days. But what is the reason behind the token's sudden price gains? Let's find out.

Toncoin began its upward trend on Oct 26. The token jumped from $1.42 on October 25 to $1.9 by October 27, equating to a 35 percent spike in under 48 hours. There were plenty of potential catalysts for the jump.

For instance, a day before the uptrend, Telegram's competitor, WhatsApp, suffered a massive network disruption. Then, on October 26, KuCoin, the 5th largest crypto exchange, listed Toncoin on its platform. On the same day, developers also announced that Toncoin's Ethereum–BNB Smart Chain bridge was nearing completion.

These events contributed to a 220 percent increase in trading volume on the day, sparking Toncoin's uptrend. Over the next few days, Toncoin handed back some of its gains but managed to trade within the $1.6 to $1.8 range since then.

However, on December 6, Telegram announced that users could use Toncoin to purchase an anonymous phone number from its latest blockchain endeavour, Fragment. Fragment is a fully decentralized auction platform that allows users to buy web3 usernames and anonymous phone numbers.

Users can use these anonymous numbers to sign up for Telegram. Basically, it would allow users to sign up for an instant messaging app without having a SIM card, which is not possible on WhatsApp or Signal.

"Today starts a new era of privacy. You can have a Telegram account without a SIM card and log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform," Telegram said in the Dec. 6 announcement.

After the announcement, Toncoin jumped from $1.80 on December 6 to $2.62 on December 14. However, since then, the token has dipped along with the rest of the crypto market following the Fed’s announcement to hike interest rates by 50 basis points a couple of days ago.

Conclusion

Telegram is focusing on a deeper integration of blockchain in its instant messaging app. This was the reason why its launched Fragment in Oct this year. The platform has already amassed $50 million through the sale of its in usernames/anonymous phone numbers. Toncoin could also play a further role in developing Telegram's blockchain aspirations. And this is nothing but good news for the platform's native token and those who own it.