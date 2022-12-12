A quick guide on the Bitcoin Rainbow chart

Bitcoin Rainbow chart is a simple indicator that can help investors and traders time the market better. It is one of the oldest and easiest ways to determine BTC’s future price valuations which uses past performance and statistical tools to offer insights into long-term price movements.

Cryptocurrencies are known to be highly volatile. The prices of these digital assets can rise or fall sharply in days, hours or even minutes. Therefore, any tools that can help market participants make better-informed trades and investments are more than welcome.

One such tool is the Bitcoin Rainbow chart. It is a simple indicator that can help investors and traders time the market better. But what exactly is this chart, and how does it work? Tag along to find out.

What is the Bitcoin Rainbow chart?

The Bitcoin Rainbow chart is one of the oldest and easiest ways to determine BTC’s future price valuations. It uses past performance and statistical tools to offer insights into long-term price movements.

The Rainbow chart is the brainchild of an early Bitcoin investor who goes by the name Azop on Reddit. He developed the chart in 2014 as a “fun way of looking at long-term price movements, disregarding the daily volatility noise.”

The chart gets its name from the rainbow-inspired colour bands it uses to denote market sentiment around BTC at different price ranges. This colour-coded indicator of market sentiment can help investors time their entry and exit from the market.

In short, the rainbow chart is a superimposed visualisation of Bitcoin's historical price pattern on a logarithmic graph. It helps forecast Bitcoin's long-term price moments without factoring in daily volatility.

The lower bands from indigo to light green all denote that BTC is undervalued. These are all excellent opportunities to buy into the market, as prices will most likely shoot up from these bands. The middle yellow bar is a neutral indicator – one shouldn't buy or sell, just hold instead.

If it moves into the orange band, it means that BTC is beginning to build momentum. However, one should ascertain if this momentum is a genuine breakout or a merely a bubble. All the following dark bands indicate that BTC is overvalued and denote an excellent time to sell.

How accurate is the Bitcoin Rainbow chart?

Since it is based on historical data and uses statistical tools, the Rainbow chart is considered fairly accurate. If you analyse a BTC Rainbow chart, you will notice that prices usually dip after touching the topmost red band. They also tend to increase after stooping to the lowest indigo bar.

For instance, in May 2021, BTC had declined into the indigo zone. However, a few months later, in Nov 2021, BTC reached the second-last red band, touching its all-time high of $69,000. From there, BTC began its climb down and is currently entering the indigo zone once again. This indicates that Bitcoin is currently undervalued, and a move upward should be just around the corner.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin Rainbow chart is an easy-to-understand and relatively accurate indicator of Bitcoin's long-term price movements. It can indicate the right time to buy or sell in the crypto market. However, crypto assets are highly volatile, and you shouldn't make investments based on just a single indicator. Instead, you should do your own thorough research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose entirely.