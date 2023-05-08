A quick guide on how to verify your crypto transaction

The transparency provided by blockchain technology ensures that most cryptocurrency-related activities can be viewed by the public. This enables every transaction and activity to be traced back to its origin, allowing you to verify whether your funds have reached the intended address.

Unlike conventional fiat money transactions, where receipts serve as proof of purchase, the verification method for cryptocurrency transactions is possible through blockchain technology. Assume you have transferred money from your bank account to your friend's bank account and want to know if the transfer was successful. This can be accomplished by viewing your bank statements, scanning through your emails and phone messages for proof, or simply calling your bank.

But let us say that you have sent bitcoins to your friend instead. Is there a way to check whether or not they have received the bitcoins? Separately, is there also a way to cross-check your NFT transfers? The short answer is, yes. Continue reading to learn how you can verify the completion of a crypto transaction and confirm whether the funds have successfully reached their intended destination.

How to verify your crypto transactions?

One of the easiest ways to verify your crypto transactions is by tracking the account activity of your crypto wallet. Depending on the specific crypto wallet you use, you may need to search for an "Activity" tab or a similar feature to access transaction details, including deposit and withdrawal history. Some wallets even offer real-time activity windows, making it easier to track your transactions.

When it comes to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), tracking activities can be a bit more challenging since the "Activity" button may not be readily accessible. However, you can still view the activity related to NFT collectibles in a similar manner as account activity. This can be done by searching for the specific NFT you are interested in on NFT marketplaces. you can scroll down to find information about the current owner of the NFT.

Clicking on a particular transaction will redirect you to a blockchain explorer tab where you can find comprehensive details, such as the transaction status (success or failure), receiver and sender addresses, timestamps, block numbers, transaction fees, and more.

Verifying transactions through blockchain explorers

Blockchain explorers are software tools designed to compile and present data from the blockchain. There are various advantages to using blockchain explorers, some of which go beyond simply validating the status of your transaction. They allow you to analyse the transaction history of any wallet address as well as other information on receiving addresses such as balance and total holdings. Some explorers even include details on the day's largest transactions, which can be used to determine whale activity.

Another valuable use of blockchain explorers is to verify the correctness of a wallet address before sending any cryptocurrency. By cross-checking the address on the explorer, you can ensure that you are sending funds to the intended recipient. Additionally, blockchain explorers allow you to check gas fees associated with transactions, enabling you to plan and optimise your gas spending for future transactions.

It is important to note that different cryptocurrencies operate on different blockchains. Therefore, you must choose a blockchain explorer that supports the coin about which you wish to learn more. For instance, Etherscan is a popular blockchain explorer for Ethereum. It provides a search bar where you can input an address, ENS (Ethereum Name Service), individual transaction details, specific blocks, and other token-related information.

Verifying transactions through analytical tools

Another effective method to verify transactions is by utilising tools that offer crypto and NFT tracking services. These tools enable you to monitor whale movements and even receive notifications regarding specific wallet addresses or projects that are active in the market. One such example is NinjaAlert.

Nansen is another analytics platform that utilises on-chain data and maintains a vast database containing millions of wallets. Alternatively, you can use DappRadar to monitor all your crypto and NFT assets. This tool enables you to track changes in your portfolio over time, providing greater insights into your holdings.

Conclusion

