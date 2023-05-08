A quick guide on how to verify your crypto transaction

The transparency provided by blockchain technology ensures that most cryptocurrency-related activities can be viewed by the public. This enables every transaction and activity to be traced back to its origin, allowing you to verify whether your funds have reached the intended address.

Unlike conventional fiat money transactions, where receipts serve as proof of purchase, the verification method for cryptocurrency transactions is possible through blockchain technology. Assume you have transferred money from your bank account to your friend's bank account and want to know if the transfer was successful. This can be accomplished by viewing your bank statements, scanning through your emails and phone messages for proof, or simply calling your bank.

But let us say that you have sent bitcoins to your friend instead. Is there a way to check whether or not they have received the bitcoins? Separately, is there also a way to cross-check your NFT transfers? The short answer is, yes. Continue reading to learn how you can verify the completion of a crypto transaction and confirm whether the funds have successfully reached their intended destination.

How to verify your crypto transactions?

One of the easiest ways to verify your crypto transactions is by tracking the account activity of your crypto wallet. Depending on the specific crypto wallet you use, you may need to search for an "Activity" tab or a similar feature to access transaction details, including deposit and withdrawal history. Some wallets even offer real-time activity windows, making it easier to track your transactions.