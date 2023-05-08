A quick guide on how to make your own meme coin

Meme coins are a popular term for cryptocurrencies that are inspired by widely circulated memes on social media. The way they can be created might sound simpler than you would expect.

You may have come across the term ‘meme coins' when browsing the different cryptocurrencies on the market. If you haven't already, let us quickly refresh your mind.

A quick reminder here is that you need not have any coding experience to build your meme coin. First, you find an interesting meme and use the same to model your meme coin.