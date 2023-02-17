A look at the top 3 gainers and losers from the week gone by

The world of cryptocurrency is known for its volatility and unpredictability, with prices fluctuating on a daily basis. In the past week, we have seen significant movements in the market with some coins experiencing major gains while others have taken a dip.

The world of cryptocurrency is known for its volatility and unpredictability, with prices fluctuating on a daily basis. In the past week, we have seen significant movements in the market with some coins experiencing major gains while others have taken a dip. In this article, we will delve into the top three gainers and losers of the week, as well as the reasons behind the rise and fall of each coin.

Top Gainers

BinaryX (BNX)

BinaryX started as a derivates trading platform but later transformed into a decentralised gaming and initial game offering (IGO) platform. It currently has three popular games on its network: CyberDragon, CyberChess, and CyberLand.

The platform’s native cryptocurrency, BNX, saw a massive surge in its price over the last seven days. The token rallied 44.16 percent in the week gone by and was trading at $168.61 at the time of writing.

BNX began to spike after the team announced plans for a 1:1000 token split on Feb 9. The proposal to split the BNX token received support from 99.5 percent of the project’s DAO. Therefore, the platform’s announcement to go ahead with the split has won investor confidence. Moreover, the project's low market capitalization of $487 million also makes it easier for the price to be influenced by positive news or developments.

Astar (ASTA)

Launched in 2019 by Sota Watanabe, Astar is a Polkadot parachain that provides infrastructure for building dApps. The platform has a unique build-to-earn mechanism that pays developers for writing code and developing DApps. Astar’s native cryptocurrency, ASTA, has seen substantial growth in the past week, rallying more than 49 percent over the last seven days. These gains can be attributed to recent partnerships with Toyota and Sony.

On Feb 1, the project announced a web3 hackathon that was sponsored by car manufacturing giant, Toyota. “During the event, we aim to develop the first Proof-of-Concept DAO tool for Toyota’s employees. If a good tool is produced, Toyota employees will interact daily with Astar Network,” said Watanabe in a statement.

More recently, Astar partnered with global entertainment giant, Sony, to create a web3 incubation program. Through this program, Sony aims to explore “how blockchain technology can solve various problems in their industry." Moreover, projects that participate in the incubation program, including Astar, may also receive funding from Sony. These recent collaborations have brought in a new wave of investors to the project, driving prices further up.

MAGIC

MAGIC is the native cryptocurrency of Treasure, the largest gaming and NFT ecosystem on Arbitrum. Treasure has several gaming platforms under its umbrella, including Bridgeworld, Smolverse, Bitmates, the Beacon, and many more. MAGIC serves as the in-game token for two of these projects, Bridgeworld and Smolverse. It also serves as the governance token for Treasure.

MAGIC has been on an upward trajectory ever since it was listed on Binance and added to the exchange’s “Innovation Zone” in December 2022. These gains continued as metaverse tokens began to rally in 2023. For instance, Decentraland’s MANA, Axie Infinity’s AXS, and SAND by the Sandbox are all deep in the green since the start of the year. MAGIC has also been riding the metaverse wave, jumping a further 47 percent over the past seven days. Overall, the token is up more than 325 percent since the start of 2023.

Top Losers

Frax Share (FXS)

Frax Share saw the largest decline in price over the past week, losing 2.22 percent of its value. This is likely due to increased scrutiny from regulators, particularly the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as they ramp up their crackdown on the crypto industry. The SEC has been targeting stablecoins, particularly the BUSD token issued by Paxos Trust Company. Since Frax Share has a significant amount of $BUSD in its liquidity pools, it has been caught up in the SEC's crosshairs.

Neo (NEO)

Neo also experienced a price decline this week, losing 1.70 percent of its value. This blockchain platform is often referred to as the "Chinese Ethereum" due to its support for smart contracts and decentralised applications. The reason for the price decline is not immediately clear, but it could be due to general market volatility or a lack of significant news or developments for the platform.

Nexo (NEXO)

Finally, Nexo saw a decline of 2.39 percent in its token price this week. Nexo is a cryptocurrency lending firm that recently agreed to pay $45 million in penalties to US regulators after an investigation into its Earn Interest product. The product allowed users to earn daily compounding yields on certain cryptocurrencies by loaning them to Nexo.

Following the settlements with the SEC and the North American Securities Administrators Association, Nexo has announced that it will terminate the product on April 1. The decline in price could be due to uncertainty around the future of the company following the settlements.

The Overall Market

Apart from the top gainers and losers, the overall market has seen some notable movements as well. The two biggest coins in the market, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have experienced significant gains, with Bitcoin up by 9.17 percent and Ethereum up by 8.01 percent over the last seven days.

Top meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, have also seen gains over the last seven days. DOGE recorded a spike of 5.70 percent over the past week, whereas SHIB was up six percent during the same period. Filecoin (FIL), the Render Token (RNDR), GMX, OKB, and Fantom were some of the other top gainers for the week. There were very few losers due to the recent bullish sentiment in the market, as well as the growing adoption of cryptocurrency by institutional investors.

Conclusion

As always, investing in cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile, and investors should exercise caution and do their due diligence before investing in any cryptocurrency. It is also essential to consider the overall market conditions, regulatory landscape, and other factors that can influence the price of cryptocurrencies.