A look at the road ahead for Silvergate and crypto banking

The last few months have been brutal for Silvergate. After the disastrous events of last year, the crypto bank reported losses of nearly $1 billion in its 2022 earnings report. To offset some of these losses, the bank announced massive layoffs in Jan, resulting in its workforce shrinking by 40 percent. Things got worse the next month, as the US Department of Justice (DO) announced a probe against Silvergate to investigate its involvement in the FTX meltdown.

Most recently, on March 2, Silvergate missed the deadline for its 10K filing with the SEC and warned about its ability to “continue as a going concern.” This caused several of its biggest clients to jump ship. Coinbase, Paxos Trust Company, Circle, Ledger and several other of its biggest clients publicly severed ties with the crypto bank. All these events have pushed Silvergate to the brink of survival. The bank’s stock (SI) is down more than 97 percent from its Nov 2021 high of $219.75 and is currently trading at $5.41. So, what does the road ahead look like for Silvergate and the crypto banking industry?

The fate of Silvergate hangs in the balance

After being the go-to banking partner for the crypto industry, Silvergate is now in tatters. Going forward, the bank could receive a corrective action notice from regulatory authorities such as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (CDFPI). In this case, the bank would have 90 days to sell itself to another bank or somehow raise the required capital to stay afloat. However, if the bank slips any further, most experts believe that the FDIC will place the crypto-bank under receivership.

For the unacquainted, a receivership is a court-appointed measure that helps troubled firms recover funds owed to them and avoid bankruptcy. A trustee, which is usually another firm within the same industry, will step in and manage Silvergate and its restructuring process. The end goal is to save the bank from bankruptcy and hopefully bring it back to profitability. According to a report by Fortune, there was some speculation that the trustee in Silvergate’s case could be Wells Fargo. However, a source close to the banking giant denied the rumour.

Another concern is the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), a private blockchain that facilitated the bank’s transfer of traditional currency between its digital asset customers. Some of these customers included Binance.US, Kraken, Gemini and others. In fact, towards the end of 2021, SEN processed nearly $220 billion worth of USD transfers. However, on March 4, just two days after its missed 10K filing, Silvergate shuttered the SEN network.

Another crypto bank, Signature, has a similar network called Signet. This is one of the reasons why so many Silvergate clients have moved to Signature. However, growing pressure on crypto banks (more on this later) has caused Signature to distance itself from the digital asset industry.

As such, it’s hard to see any crypto banks that can fill in for Silvergate and Signature, should they go bust or move away from the crypto space, respectively. “We’re losing the few rails we have to transfer traditional money”, said John Wu, President of Ava Labs, in an interview with Barron’s. “If Silvergate goes out of business, it’s going to push funds and market makers further offshore,” he added.

But what about crypto banking in general?

To entities in the traditional finance space, crypto firms can seem like renegades or outlaws. This can make it hard for crypto platforms to find banking partners. This is why crypto-friendly banks like Silvergate, Signature, Voyager, etc. have risen to prominence in recent years. However, their ties with the crypto world are both a blessing and a concern. During the 2021 bull run, these banks rode the crypto wave to the top. However, with the onset of the bitter crypto winter, the tides have turned and how. Voyager, which functioned like an unregulated bank for the crypto world, filed for bankruptcy in July 2022. Less than a year later, Silvergate is navigating choppy seas and seems destined for a similar fate.

Even Signature, the bank that most of Silvergate’s crypto clients are fleeing to, is facing tremendous headwinds. To begin with, two of the bank’s largest crypto clients, Celsius and FTX bottomed out very publicly in 2022, leaving Signature in a tough spot. While Signature has denied any exposure to the FTX meltdown, it was hit with a lawsuit by Statistica Capital, an algorithmic trading firm. The suit alleges that Signature "knew of and permitted the commingling of FTX customer funds within its proprietary, blockchain-based payments network, Signet."

This has caused Signature to publicly diversify away from the crypto industry. In December 2022, the bank announced that it would shed as much as $10 billion in deposits from digital-asset clients. “We’re not just a crypto bank and we want that to come across loud and clear,” said Eric Howell, the CEO of Signature Bank, at an industry conference on Dec 6 last year.

These events have even invited the glare of financial regulators. In light of recent events, US regulators are pressuring banks to withdraw services that they previously offered for crypto platforms and exchanges. According to a Jan 2022 joint statement issued by the Federal Reserve, the FDIC and the Office of the Controller of the Currency (OCC), the changing attitude towards crypto banks is in accordance with the events witnessed in the past years, where more fortunes were lost than created, and giants have fallen due to unethical practices.

The statement outlines a comprehensive list of risks associated with the present crypto ecosystem. This includes frauds and scams, legal uncertainties, inaccurate or misleading marketing, crypto market volatility, contagion risk due to extreme interconnectedness, poor risk management and governance, hacks and cyberattacks, and generally heightened risk associated with open, public and/or decentralized networks.

Later in Jan, the US Federal Reserve even rejected the membership application of Custodia Bank, a full-reserve bank that provides payment and custody services to crypto businesses, which came as a shock to the crypto community.

“The firm's novel business model and proposed focus on crypto-assets presented significant safety and soundness risks. The Board has previously made clear that such crypto activities are highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices,” said the Fed in a statement defending its rejection of Custodia’s application. “It is important that risks related to the crypto-asset sector that cannot be mitigated or controlled do not migrate to the banking system,” it added.

Therefore, regulators already seemed keen to keep crypto out of the banking system. And now, with Silvergate on the brink of collapse, regulators could intensify their scrutiny around crypto banking services. “If Silvergate Bank failed, regulators would spend a lot more time investigating how risky these types of crypto activities really are,” said Todd Phillips, a former senior attorney with the FDIC, in an interview with Barron’s. “If it’s more costly for banks to accommodate one industry than another, that’s just economics. Banks are going to have to make a decision about whether they want to bank this type of industry,” Philips added.

Conclusion

With the decline of Silvergate, and Signature trying to diversify from the crypto space, there could be a dearth of banking services for the digital asset industry in the future. This looks even more probable with the regulator’s increasing scrutiny against crypto-banks, evident from the Fed’s denial of Custodia Bank’s application for system membership.

This will cause other banks to become increasingly hesitant to work with the sector and make it difficult (and perhaps more expensive) for crypto platforms to access deposit accounts and other critical banking services. This could push crypto firms to look for alternative solutions such as credit unions and other types of financial technology companies. It also could force crypto firms to look for banking partners outside of the U.S. In any case, the road ahead for crypto banking looks bumpy and highly uncertain.