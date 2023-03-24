A look at the key highlights from the Paris Blockchain Week 2023

Every day of the Paris Blockchain Week was filled with exciting events and updates. Here’s a quick round-up of the key events and highlights from this year’s edition of the Paris Blockchain Week.

The renowned Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) held its 4th edition at Carrousel du Louvre between the 17th and 24th of March 2023. As one of the most-anticipated events of the web3 industry, the week-long conference saw more than 10,000 attendees, who were treated to expert insights and opinions from over 400 speakers.

The PBW was also graced by some of the most prominent and influential personalities from the digital asset industry, including Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Ethereum co-founder, Joseph Lupin, NASDAQ Head of Digital Assets, Ira Auerbach, and many others. As such, every day of the Paris Blockchain Week was filled with exciting events and updates. Here’s a quick round-up of the key events and highlights from this year’s edition of the Paris Blockchain Week.

Pre-summit events

The Paris Blockchain Week began with a hackathon that ran between the 17th and 19th of March. Participants were given topics from industry leaders and were asked to develop solutions that would solve real-world challenges. The winning teams would take home €4,500.

This year, the challenges for the hackathon were set by Solana, Gridex and XRPL. The first challenge (set by Gridex) was to “Build a dApp that utilises Gridex’s order books to onboard as many Web3 users as possible.” This was won by a team known as Etherla Wave – Grindex Project.

The second challenge (set by Solana) was to “scale a consumer DApp to bring crypto to the next 1 million on-chain users.” This challenge was won by a team called Pay Consent. Finally, the third challenge was to “use XRPL technology to bring decentralized solutions to real-world problems.” And this challenge was won by Thomas Hussenet and Maxime Dienger of XRPL Solvency.

The fourth day of the PBW saw 3 events take place: the talent fair, the start-up competition, and investor day. The talent fair saw several of the biggest firms scout for possible recruits amongst some of the brightest students and young professionals in the sector.

The start-up competition focused on finding and financing 3 promising web3 projects. There were hundreds of projects that signed up for the competition. Each would have to pitch their idea and convince more than 200 VCs, DAOs, and accelerators program to back their projects.

Only 3 winners would be chosen, and they would receive $10Bn of VC AUM and $2M in prizes, grants, funding, and credits. Investor day followed a similar theme. It allowed aspiring start-ups and projects that were looking for funding to network with prominent VCs in the web3 space.

On March 21, the PBW hosted the Web3XP conference. As the name suggests, Web3XP covered the latest developments in the Web3 space. The unique event saw several prominent figures from the digital industry discuss the major Web3 projects and big brand use cases. The event had 4 main themes, Brands and Web3 Economy, Marketing in Web3, Web3 Art, and the Market and Investing in Web3: Culture and Entertainment.

Eric Hazan, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, delivered a keynote on value creation in the metaverse. Some of the other interesting keynotes were from Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, who talked about the blockchain boom, while another panel discussed Web3 and brands' success stories. Alice Liu, Research Lead at CoinMarketCap, talked about the Frontier of the crypto market, and there was also a panel conversation on "What’s needed to restart NFTs?"

Well-known author Neal Stephenson shared his opinions on various topics, including problems with metaverse and Web3 concepts. He believes that many of the current challenges within the space are drawn from people who are eager to financialize everything too fast. He went on to say that people often forget a very crucial part, which is to build a stable economy first.

The 5th day of the event was concluded by a VIP dinner that was said to be attended by the who’s who of the digital asset space.

Summit Day 1:

The first day's key highlight was a speech from the co-founder of Nine Blocks Capital Management, Henri Arslanian, who talked about Bitcoin, NFTs, and CBDCs. He shed light on negative events in 2022, stressing on points about regulations and transparency. Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin also spoke about Web3 space diversity and the importance of decentralized networks in traditional finance.

Another panel discussion covered the EU’s crypto-asset regulation that was set to be implemented by 2024. Experts talked about its implication and impact on the existing system. Some of the topics covered included KYC challenges, metaverse regulations, governance models, and so on.

Another big talking point was the recent banking crisis in the U.S. To this, popular bitcoin advocate Tim Draper sang a poem about Bitcoin and how it can outpace other traditional assets amid the banking fiasco.

Stablecoin issuer Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino also explained the USDC saga and said that Bitcoin is the ultimate way to secure your wealth. When asked about his opinions on USDC de-peg, he shared that stablecoin issuers should always keep reserves protected.

Another panel talked at length about FTX, Luna, Celsius, and 3AC collapses. As a keynote speaker at the event, Koenraad De Jonghe, Business Development Manager at Bitget, gave a quick speech on social trading and its impact on the crypto industry.

Pascal Gauthier, CEO and Chairman of hardware wallet provider, Ledger, shared his opinion on major bank collapses. He stated that whenever incidents like FTX and bank collapses happen, people rush to crypto, and Ledger. He defined the recent events as a crash course to Bitcoin and its importance for the future. He further criticized that banks are there to safeguard people and even if they fail, people should be compensated, but recent incidents showed the opposite.

Summit Day-2

The second day of the PBW Summit focused on the adoption and importance of decentralized culture. The highlights of the day included panel discussions on topics such as the Web3 ethos, the evolution of crypto payments, and consumer protection against crypto scams.

The head of Web3 at Amazon Web Services, Jeff Hasselman, delivered the first keynote speech and shared his impression of the Bitcoin white paper in 2013. He shared that back then, he used to believe that Bitcoin would redefine the internet if it worked and he has been actively taking strides in the Web2 space by supporting blockchain developers and companies.

Another topic of discussion was crypto yield farming, with panellists including Cinderella Amar, co-founder of Glass Slipper Ventures, Maxime Boonen, founder of B2C2 and PV01, Tim Grant, and many others. There were also keynote speeches on the integration of blockchain, gaming tokens, CBDCs, blockchain's real-world impact, and building tools.

Vice President of Stellar Development Foundation, Tomer Weller, spoke about the complexity of smart contracts. "Smart contracts are not easy and are only as smart as the coders that build them, and we need to hold them to a higher standard," said Weller.

There was also a discussion about the meltdown of prominent crypto exchanges in 2022 that put the whole industry under regulatory scrutiny. Panellists from BitGo, Woorton, Shift Markets, Messari, Finoa, and GBBC Digital Finance talked in detail about how to do CeFi right, referring to recent chaotic events in the industry. There was also a fireside chat about developing a silicon valley for web3, and attendees also enjoyed a workshop about Hedera Hashgraph.

Day two of the summit was concluded with an Awards Night. Some of the winners included Vitalik Buterin (web3 personality of the year), Binance Academy (best education platform of the year), NBA/Sorare (best web3 brand initiative of the year), and the Cardano Foundation (People’s Choice), among others. The final day of the summit was wrapped with an after-party.

Conclusion

Most people in the cryptoverse are calling the Paris Blockchain Week 2023 a huge success. The event went ahead without any hiccups despite all the anti-Macron and pension reform riots in other parts of the city. As such, the organizers are already getting ready for the next edition of the PBW. "Above all, return next year – stronger, bigger, and better. This is merely a farewell," read the closing tweet from the Paris Blockchain Week.