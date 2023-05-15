A look at the biggest hacks in the crypto industry 

While centralised exchanges have historically been the primary target for hackers, DeFi platforms have recently been targeted as well. Here’s a look at some of the biggest hacks that have occurred in the crypto industry.

Crypto-related crimes are a burgeoning plague in the sector, but perhaps what is more concerning is that the number of thefts has risen constantly over the last few years. According to reports from Chainalysis, illicit addresses received $14 billion in 2021, roughly doubling the amount of $7.8 billion received in 2020. Furthermore, hackers were responsible for stealing $3.8 billion in 2022, up from $3.3 billion in 2021. While centralised exchanges have historically been the primary target for hackers, DeFi platforms have recently been targeted as well. Here’s a look at some of the biggest hacks that have occurred in the crypto industry.

Bitfinex - $3.6 billion

The Bitfinex crypto exchange, based in Hong Kong, said that it had suffered a major security breach in August 2016, in which around 2,000 approved transactions were sent to a single wallet from users' segregated wallets. As a result, nearly 120,000 bitcoins, worth about US$72 million at the time, were stolen from the exchange. Based on Bitcoin’s current price, the stolen goods represent around $3.24 billion.

Later in 2022, US federal authorities arrested a New York couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, in connection to the crime. The Department of Justice (DOJ) alleged that the two attempted to launder these stolen Bitcoins, although it is still unknown who was responsible for the initial hack. In February 2022, the Justice Department seized 94,000 of these stolen bitcoins.