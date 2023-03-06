A look at Pancake Swap’s V3 upgrade and how it can help you get free crypto

The competition amongst decentralised exchanges (DEXs) is set to increase in the coming weeks. As of now, Uniswap is a clear leader in this space. It has already launched version 3 of its platform on multiple chains, including Arbitrum, Polygon and Optimism.

The competition amongst decentralised exchanges (DEXs) is set to increase in the coming weeks. As of now, Uniswap is a clear leader in this space. It has already launched version 3 of its platform on multiple chains, including Arbitrum, Polygon and Optimism. This is one of the reasons why it currently ranks highest amongst DEXs, with a 24-hour trading volume of $592 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

Occupying second and third place are dYdX and the Kine Protocol, racking up $389 million and $254 million in 24-hour trading volume, respectively. Finally, coming in fourth is PancakeSwap, with a daily trading volume of $101 million. However, this could soon change with PancakeSwap readying to launch its V3 on the Binance Smart Chain.

This latest version is expected to bring loads of benefits and will even provide users with a chance to participate in a $135K-airdrop. But what is PancakeSwap’s V3 and how can one participate in the airdrop? Tag along to find out.

What does PancakeSwap V3 have in-store?

PancakeSwap V3 is a valuable addition to DEX’s existing features and an extension of its offerings. The new version will come with competitive trading fees, improved liquidity provisioning, trading incentives, and a better yield farming experience among other things.

“The new features we're introducing will offer our users an even better experience and help make DeFi accessible to more people than ever before," said Mochi, the pseudonymous head chef of PancakeSwap. This further stirred excitement amongst the PancakeSwap community.

In its blog, PancakeSwap also mentioned that the new version will encapsulate everything a user needs at one convenient location with the most user-friendly interface. And to celebrate this milestone, the platform has also announced an Early Supporter Campaign that will airdrop CAKE tokens worth $135,000 to select users, along with NFT loyalty badges.

PancakeSwap V3 Early Supporters Campaign

The PancakeSwap V3 Early Supporters Campaign is designed to reward loyal users. Therefore, at the end of this campaign, PancakeSwap will airdrop $135 million worth of CAKE to eligible users and also provide them with exclusive loyalty badge NFTs. But how does one participate in the Early Supporters Campaign? Let’s find out.

To begin with, PancakeSwap is planning two separate airdrops, one worth $105,000 and the other worth $30,000. To participate in the first campaign, you need to have a minimum of $500 to $20,000 on BTCB/WBNB, BUSD/WBNB, USDT/WBNB, or ETH/WBNB liquidity pools on PancakeSwap’s MasterChef V2. Users need to hold this amount of crypto on the exchange through a period lasting from March 5 to April 3 at 12:00 UTC. If you happen to remove your liquidity from the selected liquidity pools, you will be disqualified from the campaign.

In the second bumper prize, PancakeSwap will be airdropping an additional $30,000 worth of CAKE tokens to users. To participate in this airdrop, users need to add $500 to $20,000 worth of liquidity to the ETH/WBNB, BUSD/WBNB, USDT/WBNB or BTCB/WBNB liquidity pools on PancakeSwap’s Masterchef V2 platform. This deposit should be completed by March 18 and remain unchanged until April 3. This allows new users to participate in the CAKE airdrop. However, existing users can also participate. They can do so by adding $500 to $20,000 to the aforementioned liquidity pools using the same wallet they used for the $105,000 airdrop.

PancakeSwap will take snapshots of the liquidity in these pools on March 5, March 18 and April 3 to determine the users who are eligible for the airdrops. The amount airdropped will be decided using a slab method, based on the amount of liquidity users bring to the pool. For instance, those who deposit only $500 worth of liquidity will receive the least amount of tokens. However, those providing $20,000 to the liquidity pool will receive a much higher amount of CAKE. The winners and method of distribution will be announced within 30 days after the campaign ends. Winners will also receive a “Loyalty Badge” NFT. However, these NFTs are not tradeable.

Conclusion

As per CoinGecko, PancakeSwap has a market cap of $705 million and nearly $2.5 billion in total liquidity locked (TVL). At the time of writing, the platform’s native token, CAKE, was changing hands at $3.80 per unit after registering a 1.60 percent spike in the last 24 hours. However, both the trading volume and the valuation of CAKE could increase considerably on the back of PancakeSwap’s upcoming V3 launch in April. This could intensify the DEX race, which can only benefit end users.