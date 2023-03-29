A look at Flare, a token that’s topping the chart in terms of 7-day gains

Flare is an EVM-compatible layer-1 network that focuses heavily on interoperability. Projects and DApps that build on Flare have access to decentralised data from other chains and the internet.

Owing to the CFTC’s lawsuit against Binance on March 27, most cryptocurrencies took a tumble over the last 24 hours, landing up in the red in terms of seven-day gains. However, one coin that has managed to buck the trend and register sizeable returns over the last week is Flare (FLR).

The native token of this interoperability network has rallied more than 30 percent since March 22, topping the weekly performance charts. But what is Flare and why is its ecosystem token on the rise? Tag along to find out.

What is the Flare network and how does it work?

Flare is an EVM-compatible layer-1 network that focuses heavily on interoperability. Projects and DApps that build on Flare have access to decentralised data from other chains and the internet. To do this, the network offers two main protocols — the state connector and the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO).

The state connector brings data from other blockchains to the Flare Network. This data includes information on transactions and assets held by users on other blockchain networks. Developers on Flare can use this data to build different use cases and DApps across chains.

According to the platform’s website, “the State Connector uses a set of independent attestation providers which fetch the required information from other blockchains and deliver it to the Flare network. The State Connector smart contract then checks if there is consensus among the received answers, making the results available to the network if so.” Therefore, developers that deploy Flare’s State Connector will have access secure and trustless information about a blockchain’s liquidity and transaction details.

The second protocol that Flare offers is FTSO. This is an oracle network the provides reliable and regularly updated off-chain data. For the unacquainted, an oracle is a third-party service that connects blockchains and their smart contracts with the outside world. This is because blockchains exist in silos with no way to fetch external data. However, they need real-world updates to execute smart contracts, and this is where oracles come in.

Flare’s oracle network, FTSO, provides DApps on the network with highly accurate and time-sensitive data such as cryptocurrency prices. Several oracles, including other centralised and decentralised exchanges, provide price pair information.

The Flare protocol then compounds all the price information to provide a final price estimation to the DApps and other crypto projects on its network. Oracles tied to the network need to stake FLR to participate in the process. The data providers that offer accurate data (close to the compounded price) receive staking rewards. On the other hand, if an oracle provides inaccurate data, its staked FLR is slashed. This process ensures that data is decentralised and accurate.

These are two of Flare’s main offerings. Besides the State Connector and FTSO, Flare also offers scalable smart contracts, blockchain bridging and data relay solutions. Therefore, the network provides everything budding web3 projects need to build scalable and interoperable networks.

The FLR token

The FLR token was originally called Spark (FLR). It was meant to be launched in 2020 but only entered circulation through an airdrop in Jan this year. It is the native token of the Flare Network and can be used to pay transaction fees on the platform. It also serves as the governance token, with holders being able to vote on the platform’s improvement proposals. Users can also stake FLR with the FTSO data providers they wish to support. This will also them to receive a portion of the staking rewards if these oracles continue providing accurate data. The token can also be wrapped and used on several DApps as collateral.

The token has a maximum supply of 100 billion, of which 58.3 billion FLR will be distributed amongst the Flare community. This will be done through airdrops, incentive rewards and ecosystem initiatives. The remaining tokens will be allocated to the Flare team and early backers (19.20 percent) and used for development and investment (22.50 percent).

As mentioned earlier, the first airdrop of FLR tokens took place on January 9, 2023. The next airdrop took place on March 17 and there will be 34 more such token allocation events every 30 days. Through these airdrops, 24.24 billion FLR tokens will be distributed to the Flare community.

Why is FLR rallying?

There could be multiple reasons for FLR’s recent price rally. To begin with, the project recently airdropped 676 million FLR tokens to eligible community members on March 17. Moreover, Flare also saw the Songbird Test Proposal 02 launched on the network. This upgrade will allow more oracles to receive rewards for the data they supply to the network. Additionally, on March 28, Coinbase announced that it would soon list FLR on its platform. These developments have created momentum for the token, causing its price to spike even as most other tokens suffered from the CFTC’s lawsuit against Binance.

Conclusion

The Flare network is a project that shows a lot of promise. The recent performance of its native token is a testament to this potential. FLR has risen 31 percent over the last seven days. At the time of writing, the token was changing hands at $0.04118, up 6.47 percent over the last 24 hours. The network’s transaction volume had also spiked by 107 percent, coming in at $67.40 million at the time of writing.

While this indicates healthy network activity, users should remember that crypto assets are highly volatile. Prices can move against the strongest indicators, rising or falling sharply in a matter of hours, or even minutes. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.

Also Read: Crypto exchange Binance sued by US watchdog over regulatory violations