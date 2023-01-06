A look at BONK, the Solana meme coin that’s up 1,600% over the last week

A meme coin called BONK has managed to register quadruple-digit gains over 7 days, posting a 1,600 percent spike in the last week. But what is BONK and why is it rallying to the moon? Tag along to find out.

BONK: What is it?

Launched on Dec 25, BONK is Solana’s first dog-inspired meme coin. The project’s whitepaper describes BONK as a Solana “community coin” that will be used “across the many great DApps” on the network. In this regard, the coin has already seen 50 integrations on the network over the last 2 weeks.

The whitepaper also describes the coin as a project “for the people and by the people.” This ideology was well reflected through BONK’s airdrop, which distributed 50 percent of the coin’s 100 trillion supply amongst the Solana community. To begin with, 20 percent of the supply was airdropped to non-fungible token (NFT) holders on Solana. Another 10 percent of the supply was allocated to NFT creators and artists on the Solana blockchain.

Finally, 15 percent of the supply was airdropped to Openbook’s early traders and 5 percent was distributed amongst Solana Developers. Openbook is a newly launched decentralised exchange on the Solana network. It will serve as a replacement for Solana’s SBF-backed decentralized exchange, Serum.

According to the whitepaper, the main reason for the launch of BONK was to dispel the negativity around Solana and bring back liquidity to decentralized exchanges built on the network. Solana has been reeling ever since the FTX collapse. The network’s native cryptocurrency, SOL, lost 97 percent of its value in 2022, with the FTX crash being one of the top reasons for its downturn.

However, BONK has been launched to turn things around, and it has managed to do a pretty good job at that so far.

BONK spikes 4,000 percent, taking SOL along for the ride

BONK went from $0.0000001078 on Dec 30 to $0.000004892 on Jan 5, representing a massive 4,438 percent spike. To put this in perspective, some Solana app developers received 5 billion BONK on Dec 25. At the time, this stockpile was worth less than $1,000. However, at the peak of last week’s spike, these coins would be worth nearly $122,000, according to a Decrypt report.

One of the major reasons for the spike was the hype around the massive airdrop, which saw almost the entire community receive a massive stack of BONK coins. This was compounded by a series of token burns that caused further price spikes.

For instance, on Jan 3, the network announced a burn of 1 billion BONK tokens. The next day, the project announced that all tokens allocated to projects leaving Solana would also be burned. In this regard, 500 billion BONKs allocated to DeGods would be permanently removed. Finally, early this morning, BONK announced that the 5 trillion tokens allocated to the BONK Team would be destroyed. This could be the reason behind BONK’s massive price spike.

What’s more, is that the BONK spike has created buoyancy for Solana as well. The blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, SOL, is up nearly 45 percent over the last 7 days. Moreover, on Jan 3, the network also saw a 16 percent rise in active users and an 18 percent increase in trading fees collected.

Massive growth for BONK, but will it sustain?

When it comes to meme coins, there’s no telling how much and how quickly they can rise or fall. For now, the growth of BONK is off the charts. For instance, on Dec 24, only 205 wallets held BONK. However, this number had jumped to 100,000 users by Jan 5. Continued burn activity could further propel the price of the token.

At the time of writing, BONK was trading at $0.000001992, down 54 percent over the last 24 hours. However, the coin was still up 1,651 percent over the last 7 days. And since the token’s value is very small, it has room for growth. However, meme coins are known for their wild volatility, so remember to do your research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.