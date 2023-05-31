A guide to secure your accounts on crypto exchanges 

There have been countless cases where people have unwittingly lost millions of dollars on exchanges as a result of crimes or scams. New users may fall prey to phishing websites, while experienced traders may lose money by trading too quickly without double-checking the website URL or destination address. Let's look at some tips for avoiding these traps and ensuring the security of your accounts when using cryptocurrency exchanges.

While it is generally advised to avoid keeping your funds on crypto exchanges, active traders often find it necessary to utilise these platforms. However, because of the high quantity of consumer assets they retain, cryptocurrency exchanges are popular targets for attackers and scammers. There have been countless cases where people have unwittingly lost millions of dollars on exchanges as a result of crimes or scams. New users may fall prey to phishing websites, while experienced traders may lose money by trading too quickly without double-checking the website URL or destination address. Let's look at some tips for avoiding these traps and ensuring the security of your accounts when using cryptocurrency exchanges.

Use Strong Passwords

Using a strong password is a fundamental yet effective measure to protect your crypto exchange funds from password-related hacks. If you choose weak passwords without incorporating numbers or symbols, your account could become highly susceptible to theft.

This is because hackers often employ specialised software capable of testing a wide range of possible combinations to guess your account password. Some attacks, like Brute Force attacks, rely on trial-and-error methods to guess your login credentials, encryption keys, and passwords. To counter such efforts, it is crucial to utilise long and complex passwords.