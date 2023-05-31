English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homecryptocurrency NewsA guide to secure your accounts on crypto exchanges 

A guide to secure your accounts on crypto exchanges 

A guide to secure your accounts on crypto exchanges 
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 7:29:45 PM IST (Published)

There have been countless cases where people have unwittingly lost millions of dollars on exchanges as a result of crimes or scams. New users may fall prey to phishing websites, while experienced traders may lose money by trading too quickly without double-checking the website URL or destination address. Let's look at some tips for avoiding these traps and ensuring the security of your accounts when using cryptocurrency exchanges.

While it is generally advised to avoid keeping your funds on crypto exchanges, active traders often find it necessary to utilise these platforms. However, because of the high quantity of consumer assets they retain, cryptocurrency exchanges are popular targets for attackers and scammers. There have been countless cases where people have unwittingly lost millions of dollars on exchanges as a result of crimes or scams. New users may fall prey to phishing websites, while experienced traders may lose money by trading too quickly without double-checking the website URL or destination address. Let's look at some tips for avoiding these traps and ensuring the security of your accounts when using cryptocurrency exchanges.

Use Strong Passwords 
 
Using a strong password is a fundamental yet effective measure to protect your crypto exchange funds from password-related hacks. If you choose weak passwords without incorporating numbers or symbols, your account could become highly susceptible to theft.
This is because hackers often employ specialised software capable of testing a wide range of possible combinations to guess your account password. Some attacks, like Brute Force attacks, rely on trial-and-error methods to guess your login credentials, encryption keys, and passwords. To counter such efforts, it is crucial to utilise long and complex passwords.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X