A guide on how to bridge from Solana to Ethereum

For instance, some cross-chain bridges allow one to transfer assets between Ethereum and Solana. Bridges enable interoperability between two blockchain networks while leveraging their respective benefits, such as exploring unique dApps, trading with lower transaction fees, and increasing investor’s exposure to different assets that otherwise would not have been possible. In this article, we will examine how to bridge assets from Solana to Ethereum. But first, let’s explore how cross-chain bridges operate.