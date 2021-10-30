A crypto token based on Netflix's Squid Game is up 2,400% in 24 hours

A cryptocurrency based on Squid Game, Netflix's biggest show, has taken the cryptocurrency market by storm, rising over 2,400 percent in 24 hours Thursday, taking its market cap at $174 million, a report on CNBC said.

Squid Game is a Netflix-exclusive series and according to some reports, over 130 million people have watched at least two minutes of the show within 23 days of its launch. The squid token is the exclusive coin for the Squid Game project.

The project is a crypto play-to-earn platform where users can participate in the show's six game-themed rounds. The company, however, clarified they “do not provide deadly consequences apparently!"

The project is set to launch in November, and players will need to pay a preset price in squid tokens in order to participate. Some rounds may even see users needing to purchase a custom made NFT that is available on the project's website.

The costs of participation are quickly racking up, especially as the value of the squid token jumps up. For participating in the final game, players will need to shell out 15,000 Squid tokens or $33,450 and purchase an NFT.

The entry fee will be divided among the developers (10 percent) and the reward pool (90 percent), and unlike the show, the reward pool is uncapped.

The coin went on pre-sale on October 20 and was "sold out in 1 second", according to its white paper. Some users have reported trouble selling the coin, according to CoinMarketCap due to its in-built features to prevent dumping of the coin.

The coin joins the latest series of cryptocurrency tokens that have gotten popular just for having good social media shareability like the Shiba Inu token Dogecoin , and the Floki token among dozens of knock-offs.

Also Read | You would be a millionaire if invested $1,000 in this cryptocurrency in February