Even as the world gets familiar with more cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin happens to be the most popular one that allows people to send payments directly via peer-to-peer system without any other financial institution in between.

Though Bitcoin prices are volatile, an expert even termed it the ‘millennial gold’ and many are of the view that the world’s most well-known cryptocurrency is on course for a big jump. In fact, a new research team at Standard Chartered has predicted Bitcoin will double in value and hit $100,000 by early next year and that it could be worth as much as $175,000 longer-term.

However, while all this sounds exciting, there are still many people who are hesitant about trading or investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency. Here is a complete guide to Bitcoin’s history, its comparison with gold, the way to make transactions, mining, and what to expect.