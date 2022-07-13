A beginner’s guide to atomic swaps — the future of crypto exchanges

Atomic swaps are automated smart contracts that enable the exchange of tokens over two different blockchains. This is a way of eliminating the need for a third party — centralised or decentralised — to supervise transactions or trades. This provision also facilitates autonomy in the system as transacting parties need not know each other’s identities, which reduces counterparty risk.

Atomic swaps execute trades directly between users’ personal wallets and are thus conduits for a ‘peer-to-peer’ (P2P) payment system. They are also designed to prevent the transacting parties from cheating and are therefore also ‘trust-less.’

How do Atomic Swaps Work?

Atomic Swaps use the Hash Timelock Contract Technology (HTCL), which means that a smart contract first enforces the fulfilment of pre-conditions before allowing the asset exchange.

HTCL has 2 key components:

1. HashLock – This allows the transactor to ‘lock’ the smart contract using a key that only the asset depositor holds. The deposited assets can be unlocked only with this key.

2. TimeLock – This is an interesting feature of the smart contract, which puts the transaction on a timeline. The funds are returned to the depositor if the transaction is not completed within a set window. This key is a safety mechanism and ensures that deposited funds are secure until the transaction is completed.

Here’s how the transaction happens:

The first depositor creates an HTCL wallet address where his crypto assets will be deposited. When the wallet is created, it generates a password known as ‘preimage’. It also generates another wallet address where the second depositor places their funds. Once both parties deposit their funds, they use the preimage keys to unlock the wallets and the atomic swap is complete.

Simply put, the transaction only goes through if both transacting parties can match their shared truths, which is the "specific amount of crypto they wish to exchange". This truth is contained in the passkey. Nobody else can interrupt this transaction until the truth matches.

Let’s understand this with an example. Let’s say that Andy wants to exchange X tokens crypto assets for Brian’s Y tokens.

Here’s how the process would look:

1. Andy first deposits X tokens into an HTCL address, which is practically a virtual safe containing his cryptocurrency. He gets a passkey, and a wallet address is generated for Brian.

2. Andy now shares the passkey with Brian, who deposits Y tokens into the generated wallet address.

3. Now Andy can unlock Brian’s deposited Y tokens, and Brian can unlock Andy’s X tokens using the same encrypted passkey.

4. Once Andy and Brian both get access to their respective funds, the atomic swap is completed.

Benefits of using Atomic Swaps:

1. Decentralisation — Crypto trading is preferred by users on a decentralised exchange (DEX) as there is no other involvement except the transacting parties. Atomic Swaps make this possible by directly managing wallet-to-wallet transactions without even involving a DEX.

2. Security – The HashLock and TimeLock offer enhanced security as the arrangement guarantees that user assets are protected during the transaction. They also ensure that the funds are safely returned in case the transaction fails.

3. Lower P2P Trading Cost – Since atomic swaps obliterate everything in the middle, they incur significantly lower operating costs. This makes transacting extremely cheap as compared to centralised platforms.

4. Enhanced Flexibility – Some DEXs like Coinbase do not allow all altcoins to be traded on their platforms, which requires additional transactions to obtain allowed cryptocurrencies. Atomic swaps allow almost all kinds of cryptocurrencies to be exchanged and solve this problem.

