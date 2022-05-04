6 best crypto podcasts every investor should tune in to

Are you struggling to keep up with the ever-evolving crypto universe? Do you find yourself scratching your head trying to understand the mind-boggling technology behind some of these blockchains? Worry not, as we bring you some of the most widely acclaimed podcasts from the crypto space. These will help you keep track of the day-to-day developments in the nascent industry to help you become a more informed investor.

1. The Pomp Podcast

This podcast is lauded on multiple platforms and is well received by business people as well as investors. The 10- to 40-minute-long podcast focuses primarily on Bitcoin, with scattered attention on other blockchains and cryptocurrencies. The host, Anthony Pompliano (Pomp), invites prominent personalities from finance & crypto businesses to engage them in a conversation involving multiple aspects of the crypto world. Some of the featured guests include billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, and renowned author Robert Kiyosaki, among other crypto veterans.

2. Unchained

Host Laura Shin dabbles in various arenas throughout her podcast in an hour-long coverage. She invites industry thought leaders to discuss the impact of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies on our lives. The conversations range from transforming how we interact with money to the NFT bubble. The discussions have gone as far as crypto payments becoming alternatives to PayPal and Western Union in war-torn Afghanistan because girls started learning how to code. Her guests’ perspectives offer listeners a unique opportunity to make themselves abreast of their thought processes and industry developments. Moreover, Shin herself is a crypto enthusiast and has the credentials to back her up, thus making her a reliable source of information.

3. Tales from the Crypt

The name of this podcast originates from a late eighties show on HBO, which has been wittily repurposed to suit the discussions on cryptocurrencies. Host Marty Bent takes listeners through a 70-to-140-minute-long podcast wherein he brainstorms with his guests about Bitcoin’s impact on various political landscapes and economies. He covers a spectrum of topics ranging from energy consumption & conservation to regulation to upcoming projects and monetising developing apps. A salient feature of this podcast is the weekly roundup of the most significant crypto developments called Rabbit Hole Recap.

4. The Bad Crypto Podcast

This podcast is one of the best available for novices looking to venture into the crypto world. Hosted by blockchain savvy hosts Joel Comm and Travis Wright, this 45-to-60-minute-long podcast explains what lies under the hood of Bitcoin & Ethereum, other Altcoins, NFTs, etc. They release 2 episodes every week and lift the curtain on various cryptocurrencies. The podcast is made using self-trashing humour and puts forth information lucidly, making it very easy to grasp.

5. Bankless

In this relatively new podcast, Mythos Capital founder Ryan Sean Adams and popular DeFi author David Hoffman takes listeners deeper into the decentralised finance space. 60-to-100-minute discussions usually revolve around crypto financing and Ethereum as it powers most DeFi projects. This is one of the few podcasts that discuss web 3.0 and the metaverse.

6. Crypto 101

Here’s yet another award-winning podcast for those of you who wish to learn from scratch. Crypto business developer Bryce Paul and crypto advisor Aaron Malone together demystify complex concepts from the crypto world and present them in layman’s terms. The duo has hosted over 400 podcasts and has also authored a book called Crypto Revolution in 2019. Their 20-to-10-minute-long podcasts are explainers on crypto trading, financial contracts, and blockchains. It is one of the best-rated podcasts for beginners.