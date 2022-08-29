5 of the most important crypto calendar events left this year

By CNBCTV18.com

The crypto industry has spread to all corners of the world and is expanding at breakneck speeds. While this is a good sign, it also makes it difficult for all stakeholders of the cryptosphere to stay on the same page with each other.

This is where crypto events and conferences come in.

They offer the ideal platform for the movers and shakers of the crypto world to congregate, network, and build valuable working relationships. They also allow investors and enthusiasts to mingle and gain valuable insights from the industry's top minds.

This year has already seen a handful of exciting and informative crypto conferences and expos, such as the World Blockchain Summit (Dubai), Bitcoin 2022 (Miami), Consensus (Texas), and so on. However, the line-up for the year is far from complete, with several key events around the corner.

Here is a round-up of the most important crypto events left this year.

Blockchain Expo Europe (Sept 20-21, Amsterdam, Netherlands):

The Blockchain Expo is expected to see more than 7,000 attendees, 150+ speakers, and over 200 exhibitors from across the world. A few noteworthy speakers include Mia Van, EMEA lead for Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard, Alexandre Kech, Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Citi Ventures, and Ville Sointu, a member of the European Central Bank Digital Euro Advisory Group. In addition, Shell, Hyperledger Foundation, Citi, Coca-Cola, UNICEF, Vodafone, ING, etc, are some of the other participating companies and organisations.

Converge22 (Sept 27-30, San Francisco)

Converge22 is a platform that brings together web3 enthusiasts, developers, creators, and entrepreneurs of all levels. The event will also have several hands-on workshops, interactive demonstrations, ask me anything sessions and opportunities to interact with leading technical minds. Some of the speakers include Robert Leshner (founder of Compound Labs), Kristin Smith (executive director at the Blockchain Association), Cuy Sheffield (vice president of crypto as Visa) and several others.

Token2049 (Sept 28-29, Singapore)

This two-day conference is touted as Asia's premier crypto event and is expected to host some of the most influential figures, projects, and companies in the cryptoverse.

Personalities like Charles Hoskinson (founder of Cardano), Kathleen Breitman (co-founder of Tezos), and Mike Novogratz (CEO of Galaxy Digital) are just a few of the 200+ speakers gracing this year's conference. Token2049 will also host several meetups, workshops, and hackathons. It will also provide attendees with tremendous networking and collaboration opportunities.

Blockchain Economy Summit (Oct 4-5, Dubai, UAE)

Dubai has quickly become a hub for crypto and blockchain technology. Therefore, it is only fair that it has been chosen as the venue for one of the most important crypto conferences of the year, the Blockchain Economy Summit.

According to Reuters, this is "the most global blockchain event ever," and the 5th edition of the conference is expected to have more than 3,000 attendees from around the world. The event also has a line-up of influential speakers that includes the likes of Alex Meurer (co-founder of Fitburn), Matthew Steven Graham (CEO of Sino Global Capital) and Pieter Vanhove (Data Platform Security Team, Microsoft).

DCentral (Nov 28-30, Miami)

DCentral is one of the biggest DeFi NFT conferences of the year. It will bring together DeFi, DAO and Metaverse builders, NFT collectors, artists, and creators under one roof. The event is also expected to have a fair share of culture, music, art and entertainment, which is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees across the 3-day event.

Some of the noteworthy speakers include Joseph Lubin (co-founder of Ethereum and the CEO of ConsenSys), Tor Bair (founder of the Secret Foundation), and Ronghui Gu (CEO and co-founder of CertiK).