5 crypto and NFT projects that Snoop Dogg has been involved with

Cryptocurrencies and NFTs have shot to popularity over the last few years. These digital assets have garnered the attention of investors all over the world. As such, several celebrities have also jumped onto the crypto bandwagon.

Prominent personalities such as Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mike Tyson, etc. have thrown their weight behind crypto and NFT projects. However, one name that keeps coming up in crypto circles is Snoop Dogg. The superstar rapper, actor and entrepreneur has announced several NFT and crypto ventures in the last couple of years and is slowly building a web3 empire.

Here’s a look at all the crypto and NFT projects Snoop Dogg has been involved with over the last couple of years.

It all began with “A Journey with the Dogg”

One of his earliest forays into the digital asset industry was an NFT collection called “A Journey with the Dogg.” The collection was created by Crypto.com and was released in March 2021. It consisted of eight original artworks inspired by Snoop’s iconic life memories. It also included an original song called “Diamond Joint” and a limited edition “Snoop Dogge Coins”. The collection was also for a good cause, with some of the sales proceeds going towards emerging artists in the web3 space and the rapper’s Youth Football League.

The Snoopverse collaboration with Sandbox

A few months later, in September 2021, the rapper partnered with the metaverse gaming platform, The Sandbox, to create an exclusive realm called the Snoopverse. The project would create a mini virtual world within The Sandbox ecosystem, with Snoop-Dogg-inspired avatars, 122 parcels of digital land and 67 premium land-and-NFT bundles available for purchase. One of these plots was a virtual version of Snoop’s actual mansion in California. And according to reports, a user even paid $450,000 for one of these land plots, just to be Snoop’s neighbour in this virtual world.

By December of the same year, Snoop released early access passes to this virtual world. These passes would allow users to get involved in the development of this virtual world, including early access to its avatars, land plots and more. The passes were priced at $3,000. “We are on the cusp of a digital revolution. Wake up n get it. Early access to a new digital experience from tha Dogg,” read Snoop Dogg’s announcement tweet from Dec 2021.

Snoop takes Death Row records to the blockchain

In Feb 2022, Snoop Dogg announced his purchase of Death Row records. At the same time, the rapper also announced the release of B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row), his twentieth studio album, which was released on-chain. The songs from this album were released as “Stash Box” NFTs. Each NFT would be 1 of the 17 songs from the album. The collection was also highly exclusive, with the number of Stash Box NFTs capped at 25,000.

Snoop’s NFT collection on Cardano

In April 2022, Snoop announced a collaboration with Clay Nation to launch an NFT collection on Cardano. The collection was called “Baked Nation” and consisted of 10,000 visual representations of handmade Snoop-Dogg-inspired clay figurines. The partnership also saw the creation of an exclusive map within the Clayverse. Users who purchased land “pitches” within this virtual world +would receive unreleased tracks of Snoop Dogg. Through the project, the rapper became one of the first individuals to launch an NFT collection on Cardano. At the time, Ethereum was the leading platform for NFTs, with other networks like Solana and Cardano still finding their feet in the NFT space.

The Doggies

In his second collaboration with The Sandbox, Snoop Dogg released a collection of NFTs called The Doggies. It consisted of 10,000 human, alien, zombie, dog and other avatars modelled around Snoop himself. Each NFT had a floor price of $460, which was quite modest at the time. As such, the entire collection sold out in no time. The collection also had a rare 1 of 1 artwork which sold for 29ETH, which is around $47,657 at current prices. In addition, Snoop Dogg also auctioned his exclusive NFT #6098 from the collection and donated the proceeds to Ukraine.

Other noteworthy and recent endeavours

Yesterday, March 1, Snoop Dogg announced his partnership with Roobet, a crypto casino gaming platform. Through this partnership, Roobet hopes to leverage the rapper’s fan base to increase the platform’s user base. There are also plans for several raffle events as part of the collaboration. Winners of these raffles will receive backstage passes, access to meet-and-greet events, etc. Earlier in 2022, Snoop also announced a partnership with the mafia-themed metaverse project MOBLAND, which is backed by notable crypto entities such as Twitch co-founder Justin Kan and ​​Animoca Brands. According to reports, the rapper would bring digital weed farms to the MOBLAND platform, through a pioneering grow-to-earn model.

Snoop Dogg is also one of 37 investors backing Yuga Labs, the web3 firm behind the highly popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection. In April 2022, he also joined several other celebrities as they invested $87 million in crypto payments firm, MoonPay. A couple of months later, the rapper joined forces with Food Fighters to set up an NFT-themed restaurant in the US.

Conclusion

These are just some of the crypto and NFT endeavours that Snoop Dogg has invested in over the last couple of years. Besides these partnerships and projects, the rapper also has a multi-million-dollar NFT collection, including BAYCs, CryptoPunks, Meebits, etc. In all his NFTs are reportedly worth more than $17 million.

Snoop Dogg is also known for his tech investments, some of which are seen as major successes. For instance, back in 2014, Snoop along with other investors raised $50 million in funding for Reddit. Today, the web forum is worth nearly $6 billion. The rapper also reportedly invested in trading firm Robinhood back when it was valued at $62M. Today, Robinhood is a publicly traded firm with a valuation of nearly $9 billion.