5 coins that have hit their all-time highs in the last couple of months

The last few months have been quite turbulent for the digital asset industry. The collapse of FTX intensified an already bitter crypto winter, causing most coins to drop considerably in November 2022. It was only after weeks of sideways movement that the market began to recover in 2023. Since then, most coins have posted significant recoveries, with some even recording double-and triple-digit gains.

However, what’s even more surprising is that some coins have managed to tide over these choppy waters and register all-time highs over the last couple of months. Here is a look at 5 such coins and what’s fuelling their rise to the top.

Aptos (APT)

Aptos (APT) is one of the best-performing tokens this year. At the time of writing, APT was up 370 percent year-to-date. The token even hit an all-time high of $19.81 on January 30, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

But what’s the reason for the token’s meteoric rise? Well, there are several contributing factors. For starters, Aptos is the brainchild of former Meta employees and has received massive VC support (upwards of $350 million) in its first funding rounds. This is a testament to the future potential of the project.

Moreover, the project has seen several integrations since its launch. For instance, PancakeSwap, Trust Wallet, Wormhole and Pyth have all integrated with Aptos in the last couple of months. However, one of the biggest catalysts for Aptos’ growth is the launch of Binance liquidity pools for APT. Following this development, APT spiked 56 percent and its trading volume shot up by 147 percent.

Further, the project’s developer activity and TVL have both seen steady increases in January. In fact, Aptos has already toppled established networks such as Avalanche and Tezos in terms of developer activity. Additionally, the project has also recorded a gradual increase in TVL, increasing from $53 million on January 1 to $61 million at the time of writing.

Optimism (OP)

Optimism has been making headlines over the last couple of weeks. The project’s native token, OP, has been one of the top-performing coins amidst the ongoing crypto rally, reaching an ATH of $2.50 on January 25.

For the unacquainted, Optimism is a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. It processes transactions off-chain, bundles them together and sends them back to Ethereum to be added to the blockchain. This helps reduce congestion on the Ethereum mainchain and allows transactions to be settled quickly and at lower fees.

The main reason for the token’s growth spurt is the increasing adoption of scaling solutions. More and more developers are opting for these efficient layer-2 networks over legacy layer-1 blockchains, owing to the latter’s sluggish processing speeds and high transaction fees.

This is one of the reasons why layer 2 scaling solutions have seen a 50 percent increase in developer activity year-over-year. As such, Optimism’s transaction volume hit an all-time high this month, touching 800,000 transactions on Jan 17. That’s more than Ethereum and Arbitrum (Optimism’s closest competitor) put together on that day. The project’s TVL has also seen decent growth since the start of 2023, growing from $500 million on January 1 to $714 million at the time of writing. All these factors have led to OP’s impressive gains in recent months.

At the time of writing, OP was changing hands at $2.25, up 139 percent since the start of the year, after registering a 10.57 percent gain over the last seven days.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Aptos (APT) and Optimism (OP) both registered their ATHs during a market upturn. However, the Trust Wallet Token (TWT) hit a pinnacle when the crypto industry was still reeling from the FTX collapse. In fact, the crash of the second-largest exchange was one of the main reasons for the token’s astronomic gains.

Once FTX paused withdrawals, users were barred from accessing their tokens. Soon, cries of "not your keys, not your crypto" began doing the rounds in the cryptoverse. As a result, FUD enveloped investors and traders and they rushed to move their crypto holdings to non-custodial storage solutions, and Trust Wallet was one of the top options. However, the real game changer for TWT was a tweet from Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), which pushed Trust Wallet as a non-custodial storage solution. "TrustWallet, your keys, your coins," CZ said in a November 13 tweet.

TWT skyrocketed after this. The token jumped from $1.15 on November 12 to $2.61 on November 14. That’s a 130 percent spike in just two days. Eventually, the token went on to hit an all-time high of $2.66 on December 12. However, TWT has handed back most of its gains since then and is currently trading at $1.73 at the time of writing.

GMX (GMX)

This is another coin that has benefited from the FTX collapse and the bad rep it earned for centralised exchanges. GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that allows its users to trade popular cryptocurrencies straight from their crypto wallets. With the loss of faith in centralised exchanges (CEXs), users flocked to decentralised exchanges (DEXs).

GMX is one of the more popular DEXs along with the likes of Pancake Swap, SushiSwap, etc. Therefore, the platform saw an influx of activity after the FTX collapse, with a 31 percent rise in daily active users and a 128 percent increase in annualized trading volume on December 1.

As such, the platform’s native token has been trending since then, hitting an all-time high of $61.75 on January 30. At the time of writing, GMX was trading at $59.12, up 2 percent over the last 24 hours and nearly 42 percent since the start of the year.

OKB (OKB)

OKB is the native cryptocurrency of the OKX crypto exchange, which is one of the largest and most prominent centralized crypto exchanges in the world. The exchange offers a wide range of services and ranks among the top exchanges in terms of liquidity and trading volume.

The OKB token hit its all-time high on May 31, 2021, reaching $42.39. However, the token recently came very close to its ATH, touching $40.05 on January 30, 2023. There were several reasons for OKB’s recent growth spurt. To begin with, the company underwent a rebranding in January 2022, changing its name from OKEx to OKX. Further, over the next few months, popular English football club, Man City and legendary F1 team McLaren, both announced OKX as their official crypto exchange and primary partner, respectively.

In July 2022, OKX also secured approval to serve customers in the UAE. More recently, the exchange also registered itself as a digital asset business in the Bahamas and is planning to open an office in Nassau with at least 100 employees. All these developments have held the platform in good stead as the crypto market registered a turnaround in 2023.

At the time of writing OKB was trading at $37.62, up 6.77 percent over the last week and over 36 percent since the start of 2023.

Conclusion

If the current crypto rally continues, we could see several more coins register all-time highs in the coming months. However, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose.

